Finally! Season 2 of 'Single Kiasi' set for premiere [Details]

Amos Robi

Season one of 'Single Kiasi' premiered in January 2022

Single Kiasi season 2 poster
Single Kiasi season 2 poster

Season two of the Kenyan drama series ‘Single Kiasi’ is set to premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The show which airs on Showmax will replace the drama series 'Pepeta' which will be drawing curtains on January 12, 2023.

Season two picks up a couple of months after the shocking events of the season one finale that threw uncertainty over their love lives, and will find our beloved characters experiencing transformational events that will impact their friendship in unforeseen ways

The new cast joining the second season includes Grace Wacuka (A New Christmas) as Olivia, a new female lead and Sintamei’s old friend; Fidel Maithya (Selina); Quincy Rapando (Zora); Ian Mbugua (Chaguo); Mufasa Kibet aka Mufasa Poet (Crime and Justice); and Ciku Shire (Famous), with newcomers Brenda Gasere, Ashley Kareez and Amos Kabole Matuku.

Season One of 'Single Kiasi' premiered on January 20, 2022, with 13 episodes.

Single Kiasi cast 02
Single Kiasi cast 02 Single Kiasi cast 02 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

The show follows Sintamei, Rebecca and Mariah as they go through the ups and downs of love and dating in Nairobi while highlighting the trio's strong friendship.

Sintamei who is played by Gathoni Mutua is trying to start a family with her loving husband Kevin, played by Lucarelli Onyango, while still building a career in corporate law.

Rebecca played by actress Faith Kibathi is all about motherhood, being a housewife and staying loyal to her pauper partner Eric who is played by Michael Munyoki.

The announcement of season two of the series comes as Showmax plans to unveil the reality show, the ‘Real House Wives of Nairobi’.

RHON will be produced by Eugene Mbugua’s production house D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television), which is behind Kenya’s biggest docu-reality shows such as 2021 Kalasha nominee for Best TV reality 'Sol Family' and reality series 'Kyallo Kulture' which debuted in June 2022.

Amos Robi
