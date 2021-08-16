Miracle Baby's experience as a morgue attendant [Pulse Contributor's Article]

Miracle Baby is a multi-talented musician who rose to fame after recording hit songs with the Sailor’s Music Group.

During his recent interview with Jeff Kuria, the Wamlambez hitmaker opened up about the odd jobs he had to take up at the onset of his career in order to survive.

He fled from home after primary school, a decision he made out of youthful exuberance and ended up on the street. This exposed him to the habit of sniffing glue.

Miracle baby then found a well wisher who volunteered to send him to school. The substance abuse had affected his cognitive ability which gradually wore out after rehabilitation.

After completing his secondary education, he got his first job as a caretaker for a house in Karen whose owner was away for long periods of time. Miracle Baby was later sacked for renting out the property to strangers to earn an extra coin.

The musician landed his next job as a salesman for a business that sold coffins. The owner liked his work and he promoted him to be part of the crew conducting the burials.

Incident at a Funeral

However, everything went south when an incident occurred in a burial. On that particular day, Miracle Baby had not secured the casket lowering device in place and the coffin dropped into the grave with a thud. He disappeared after the angry mourners turned against him.

He used his acquaintances to get a job as morgue attendant where he started by wheeling the bodies on a stretcher into the morgue.

Over time he was taught how to perform the more challenging tasks like washing the bodies and preparing them for burial.

The new responsibilities were so challenging to him to the extent he started abusing drugs to cope with the trauma. He would struggle to get some sleep every night and his mind was constantly troubled due to the images which were running through his mind.

Two months later, he quit the job after feeling he would lose his mind and he feared he would hit rock bottom due to the drug abuse.

During the interview, Miracle Baby highlighted that many drug addicts find themselves addicted due to life situations that happen to them. It is not always out of their will.

He was later employed at a quarry where he sold sand and stones for building. After a month, he heard an announcement calling people for comedy auditions and he decided to give comedy a shot.

On the day he quit his job, Miracle Baby told his boss that he had gotten an opportunity to become a TV star and left for the auditions.

The musician unknowingly walked into the set during the actual show, thinking it was an audition and was kicked out for interrupting.

The big break

He kept going for auditions for almost six months and just before he gave up, he qualified for his first comedy show. The comedy show opened a door for him to join Tash Mitambo Theatre.

It was during this time he met with the Sailors team and they decided to form a band which produced hit song after hit song in an unexpected way.

Peter is grateful to God for all he went through since it made him be where he is. He is a hardworking young man who has refused to stay in his past but is looking forward to a promising future.

