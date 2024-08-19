The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Misleading information that brought Kidum to Kenya, life lessons he has picked

Amos Robi

Kidum moved to Kenya in 1995 aged 21 after civil war broke out in his home country of Burundi

Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido
Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido
  • His initial move to Kenya was driven by misinformation about UNHCR relocating people to Europe
  • He overcame his fear of alcohol and is now married to his third wife, Christina

Recommended articles

Kidum Kibido, the Burundian-born musician celebrated across Kenya, has reflected on the life lessons he has gathered during his close to 30 years in the country.

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke, the 50-year-old singer shared candid insights about his journey from being a refugee to becoming a household name in the Kenyan music scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidum's path to Kenya was not initially driven by a desire to pursue music but rather by misinformation.

He was led to believe that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would relocate him to Europe. “I came to Kenya because I was told in Kenya, UNHCR takes people to Europe. Based on what I saw on TV, I was eager to move to Europe,” Kidum revealed.

However, after arriving in Kenya, his life took a different turn as he began playing in bands, ultimately finding his calling in music.

Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido
Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Before then, Kidum had been in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

One of the more personal revelations Kidum shared was his long-standing fear of alcohol, which stemmed from his father's struggles with alcoholism.

“He was always in the hospital, losing his teeth. It made me despise alcohol,” he explained. Witnessing the destructive impact alcohol had on his family, Kidum vowed to stay away from it.

It wasn't until he reached the age of 40 that he finally decided to try drinking, feeling confident in his ability to control it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I realized it couldn't do anything to me. I can control it now. I drink just for fun,” Kidum remarked, highlighting a significant shift in his perspective.

Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido
Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 times Kenyan celebrities came through to help their fellow celebrities in dire need of help

Kidum's personal life has been marked by challenges, particularly in his relationships. Having been married three times, with two marriages failing, he now shares his life with his third wife, Christina.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also a father to seven biological children and has adopted an eighth child. Reflecting on his earlier relationships, Kidum jokingly noted, “Even now, I could still attract women, but I won’t because I’m committed to Christina.”

Kidum attributes some of his tumultuous experiences to the absence of a father figure in his life. “I lost my dad early, so I missed out on guidance. I was alone in a foreign land,” he said.

Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido
Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido Burundian-Kenyan singer Kidum Kibido Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges, Kidum expressed no regrets about his past, advising others, “Don’t lie to people that you love them if you don’t. If you don’t love, don’t commit.”

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wakavinye details crucial role father-in-law played in her marriage

Wakavinye details crucial role father-in-law played in her marriage

Netizens resurface video of Ruth K explaining why Mulamwah hasn't paid dowry

Netizens resurface video of Ruth K explaining why Mulamwah hasn't paid dowry

Misleading information that brought Kidum to Kenya, life lessons he has picked

Misleading information that brought Kidum to Kenya, life lessons he has picked

Size 8 confronts online bullies as she prays for another chance with DJ Mo

Size 8 confronts online bullies as she prays for another chance with DJ Mo

The silent struggles: Mama Jimmy on painful miscarriage & questioning her marriage

The silent struggles: Mama Jimmy on painful miscarriage & questioning her marriage

DJ Mo's reaction when asked to address state of his marriage to Size 8

DJ Mo's reaction when asked to address state of his marriage to Size 8

Let’s have a big ceremony soon - Brown Mauzo confirms plans to wed Kabinga

Let’s have a big ceremony soon - Brown Mauzo confirms plans to wed Kabinga

Video of Pastor Ng'ang'a's exchange with Kasmuel McOure lookalike lights up social media

Video of Pastor Ng'ang'a's exchange with Kasmuel McOure lookalike lights up social media

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zari and Shakib

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Nandy’s sister, Doreen Mfinanga reveals business journey after 5 years of silence

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Israel Mbonyi

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition