Misleading information that brought Kidum to Kenya, life lessons he has picked

Kidum Kibido, the Burundian-born musician celebrated across Kenya, has reflected on the life lessons he has gathered during his close to 30 years in the country.

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke, the 50-year-old singer shared candid insights about his journey from being a refugee to becoming a household name in the Kenyan music scene.

A journey misled by expectations

Kidum's path to Kenya was not initially driven by a desire to pursue music but rather by misinformation.

He was led to believe that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would relocate him to Europe. “I came to Kenya because I was told in Kenya, UNHCR takes people to Europe. Based on what I saw on TV, I was eager to move to Europe,” Kidum revealed.

However, after arriving in Kenya, his life took a different turn as he began playing in bands, ultimately finding his calling in music.

Before then, Kidum had been in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

A complex relationship with alcohol

One of the more personal revelations Kidum shared was his long-standing fear of alcohol, which stemmed from his father's struggles with alcoholism.

“He was always in the hospital, losing his teeth. It made me despise alcohol,” he explained. Witnessing the destructive impact alcohol had on his family, Kidum vowed to stay away from it.

It wasn't until he reached the age of 40 that he finally decided to try drinking, feeling confident in his ability to control it.

“I realized it couldn't do anything to me. I can control it now. I drink just for fun,” Kidum remarked, highlighting a significant shift in his perspective.

The trials of marriage

Kidum's personal life has been marked by challenges, particularly in his relationships. Having been married three times, with two marriages failing, he now shares his life with his third wife, Christina.

He is also a father to seven biological children and has adopted an eighth child. Reflecting on his earlier relationships, Kidum jokingly noted, “Even now, I could still attract women, but I won’t because I’m committed to Christina.”

Kidum attributes some of his tumultuous experiences to the absence of a father figure in his life. “I lost my dad early, so I missed out on guidance. I was alone in a foreign land,” he said.

