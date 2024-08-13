3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

Kenya's rich culture, warm hospitality, and vibrant community have attracted many foreigners, some of whom have come to see the country as their second home.

Renowned musician Israel Mbonyi who performed in Kenya on August 10, 2024, has not only won the hearts of Kenyans but has also expressed a deep connection with the country.

But how does one go from being a visitor to becoming Kenyan? This article explores the steps foreigners can take to become Kenyan citizens, inspired by the journeys of these beloved artists.

Before considering citizenship, many foreigners, like Israel Mbonyi, experience an overwhelming sense of belonging and love for Kenya.

Mbonyi, who performed at the Africa Worship Experience in Nairobi, was deeply moved by the warm reception he received. In a message on his socials, he expressed his desire to become Kenyan.

"Kenya, your love is so authentic. How do I apply to be one of you?" he stated.

This initial connection often fostered through repeated visits and interactions with the local community, is the first step toward considering a more permanent relationship with Kenya.

Residency and long-term stay

For foreigners looking to make Kenya their permanent home, obtaining residency is a crucial step.

This can be achieved through various means, including employment, business investment, or family connections.

For example, Gilad Millo, an Israeli-born musician, initially came to Kenya as a diplomat and later pursued a music career. Over time, his love for the country led him to acquire Kenyan citizenship.

Similarly, Kidum, originally from Burundi, moved to Kenya as a refugee and eventually became more Kenyan than Burundian.

His integration into the Kenyan music scene and the wider community highlights the importance of long-term residency in the path to citizenship.

Kenya’s Constitution and the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act outline several ways through which a foreigner can acquire citizenship. These pathways include:

1. Citizenship by marriage

Foreigners married to Kenyan citizens are eligible to apply for citizenship after seven years of marriage. This provision recognises the bond of marriage as a legitimate pathway to acquiring Kenyan nationality.

Requirements:

A valid marriage certificate.

Proof of continuous residence in Kenya for at least seven years.

A declaration of intention to continue residing in Kenya.

2. Citizenship by naturalisation

Foreign nationals who have resided in Kenya for an extended period can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

To be eligible, you must have lived in Kenya lawfully for at least seven years and meet specific criteria set by the government.

Requirements:

Continuous residence in Kenya for seven years.

Demonstration of good character.

Knowledge of the Swahili language or any local dialect.

Intention to continue residing in Kenya.

Satisfactory contribution to the socio-economic or cultural life of Kenya.

3. Citizenship by registration

This option is available to foreigners who have been lawfully resident in Kenya for seven years or more and have made a significant contribution to the country's economy, culture, or society.

It is also available to stateless persons or individuals who would otherwise be stateless.

Requirements:

Continuous lawful residence in Kenya for at least seven years.

Proof of contribution to the country’s socio-economic, cultural, or political landscape.

Demonstration of knowledge of Kenya’s customs and values.

Application process

Once you’ve determined your eligibility, the application process for Kenyan citizenship involves the following steps:

Submission of application: Begin by submitting your application to the Department of Immigration Services.

The application should include all the necessary documents, such as your passport, proof of residence, marriage certificate (if applicable), and any other required documentation.

Background checks: After submission, the Department of Immigration Services will conduct a thorough background check.

This includes verifying your continuous residence, and your contributions to the country, and ensuring you meet the character requirements.

Language proficiency test: Applicants may be required to demonstrate their proficiency in English, Swahili or any local language as part of the process.

Approval and oath of allegiance: Upon successful approval, the applicant will be required to take an oath of allegiance to Kenya, marking the final step in becoming a citizen.

(the star) Pulse Live Kenya

Benefits of Kenyan citizenship

Becoming a Kenyan citizen comes with numerous benefits, including the right to own land, participate in the country’s political processes, and enjoy the same rights and protections as native-born Kenyans.

