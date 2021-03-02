Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are busy having a field day with Kikuyu Musician Samidoh Muchoki after going public with an apology to his wife, over having an affair with City Politician Karen Nyamu.

On Tuesday, Samidoh opted to clear the air, confessing to have sired a kid out of wedlock and Kenyans On Twitter were quick to join the conversation.

A section lauded the singer for manning up and taking responsibility for his actions, while others castigated him for subjecting his wife and kids to unnecessary trolling.

Samidoh confirms relationship with Karen Nyamu

Minutes later, Karen Nyamu joined the conversation, accusing the singer of trying to run away from reality. Ms Nyamu also went on to leak their private chats that captures the conversation around the whole scandal.

“Running away from reality mpaka Lini…Lakini si ata Ungeshika your lovely wife, Bibi vile wewe hunishika? Wanaume wewe.

It was easier to declare whole truth not half because utakuwa slave wa ma apologies. You have done nothing wrong babe.”

"Hypocrisy is apologizing then begging on WhatsApp, hehe sema Live," shared Karen Nyamu.

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's apology

Reactions from KOT