Most desparate thing I've done to get someone's attention - Janet Mbugua opens up

In a sitdown with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange for a show on YouTube, Ms Mbugua said that she once screamed at a celebrity boyband during her early 20s.

She started by explaining that she had just joined University in Malaysia when she bumped into Boyz II Men band in the streets.

“There was this time in Malaysia...it was shortly after the tsunami but I went there for university...and three days in there was a benefit concert and all these celebrities were in town. I was a young college student with my friends and so Boyz II Men were walking past and we screamed like crazy to the point where we had the press's attention because we needed their (Boyz II Men) attention because we were like it's Boyz II Men and we will never see them again.

“That was the one thing I remember because we were almost climbing over the rails trying to scream their name and I was leading the chants so maybe the craziest thing I’ve done is scream after a celebrity and eventually, they came back and we had a chat and signed autographs and that was that,” Janet narrated.

The boy band is best known for emotional ballads and acapella harmonies and rose to fame in the 1990s.

The group is popular for songs such as End of the Road, I'll Make Love to You and One Sweet Day.

Around the time Janet joined the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia, the country was recovering from the 2004 tsunami.

Despite its proximity to the epicentre of the earthquake, Malaysia escaped the kind of damage that struck countries hundreds of miles further away.

One of the biggest losses were from a single family, where five of Zulkifli Mohamad Noor's seven children were killed when the tsunami struck.