MP Mohamed Ali Graduates from Moi University with a Masters (Photos)

The Media Personality shared the good news via his social mwedia page, with a revelation that he graduated with Masters of Arts in Diplomacy and Foreign policy.

His close friends and former colleagues in the media industry joined the conversation to congratulate him upon the new achievement.

“What a proud day! I did it. MASTERS OF ARTS IN DIPLOMACY AND FOREIGN POLICY, Moi University Eldoret. ALLAHU AKBAR” shared Mohamed Ali.

The Ex-Journalist studied for a bachelor of science in Communication and Public relation, before joining News Link Institute of Journalism where he got a diploma in journalism.

After graduating with a diploma in journalism, he started working at Pwani FM as an intern where he went for nine months without pay. He finally called it quits and worked at Kenya Broadcasting Channel (KBC). Ali then worked at Radio Salaam as a producer before finally settling for KTN in 2007.

In 2017 he was elected as the member of parliament for the Nyali Constituency.

Charles Njagua

In December 2018, Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka Jaguar also graduated from Mount Kenya University.

Jaguar was among graduands who received their degrees from the Thika-based University on durimng their 15th graduation Ceremony that was presided over by Professor Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha.

“Beginning of my lifetime fulfillment” wrote Jaguar.

Antony Ndiema's Graduation

In December 2018, KTN Tukuza host Antony Ndiema also graduated with a Master’s Degree in Master of Arts in Communication from Daystar University.

“Glad to be here! Glory to God. With my old man. . Order of the Towel Class of 2018! Glory to God” Ndiema wrote.