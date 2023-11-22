Muhoozi denies blocking Bobi Wine from Royal Wedding

The First Son challenged the NUP president to provide any evidence that he was disinvited on State House orders as he alleged.

In a statement which was read out to the press by the MK Movement executive led by Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, Gen Muhoozi castigated Bobi Wine for constantly using his name “as a reason for his undoing and weaknesses.”

Last Sunday, Bobi Wine revealed that he had his invitation cancelled only hours before the historic wedding of the Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula of Busoga and Queen Jovia Mutesi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had travelled back home from abroad specifically to attend the event only to be told by organizers that he couldn’t go because Gen Muhoozi would be attending.

“The Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga had invited me together with my team publicly as you all saw,” Bobi Wine said on Sunday.

“I was in fact out of the country, but I made sure to be back home on November 17 at night to be able to attend the wedding, but at the very last minute I was informed that Mr Museveni and his son and their security had put an order that I cannot be at that function.”

“I missed it so bad, I had bought a brand new suit, but the next time I go to Busoga I will put on,” he added.

However, Balaam Barugahara, the Chairman MK Movement for Western Uganda described Bobi Wine’s allegations as “baseless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gen Muhoozi was not responsible whatsoever of issuing cards or creating the guest list and neither was Gen Museveni,” he said.