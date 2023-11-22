The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Muhoozi denies blocking Bobi Wine from Royal Wedding

Samson Waswa

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has dispelled claims that he was the reason opposition leader Bobi Wine was disinvited from last weekend’s Busoga Royal Wedding.

Bobi Wine says he was blocked by President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Muhoozi from the Busoga Royal wed
Bobi Wine says he was blocked by President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Muhoozi from the Busoga Royal wed

Gen Muhoozi pointed out on Tuesday that he had no hand in or control over the wedding’s invitation list.

Recommended articles

The First Son challenged the NUP president to provide any evidence that he was disinvited on State House orders as he alleged.

In a statement which was read out to the press by the MK Movement executive led by Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, Gen Muhoozi castigated Bobi Wine for constantly using his name “as a reason for his undoing and weaknesses.”

Last Sunday, Bobi Wine revealed that he had his invitation cancelled only hours before the historic wedding of the Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula of Busoga and Queen Jovia Mutesi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had travelled back home from abroad specifically to attend the event only to be told by organizers that he couldn’t go because Gen Muhoozi would be attending.

The Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga had invited me together with my team publicly as you all saw,” Bobi Wine said on Sunday.

I was in fact out of the country, but I made sure to be back home on November 17 at night to be able to attend the wedding, but at the very last minute I was informed that Mr Museveni and his son and their security had put an order that I cannot be at that function.”

I missed it so bad, I had bought a brand new suit, but the next time I go to Busoga I will put on,” he added.

However, Balaam Barugahara, the Chairman MK Movement for Western Uganda described Bobi Wine’s allegations as “baseless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Muhoozi was not responsible whatsoever of issuing cards or creating the guest list and neither was Gen Museveni,” he said.

He was also invited as a friend of the Kyabazinga.”

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Music distributor VerseOne Distribution employs AI to predict and track royalty advances

Music distributor VerseOne Distribution employs AI to predict and track royalty advances

Eve Mungai shares truth behind robbery incident linked to her 2nd house

Eve Mungai shares truth behind robbery incident linked to her 2nd house

Muhoozi denies blocking Bobi Wine from Royal Wedding

Muhoozi denies blocking Bobi Wine from Royal Wedding

Former KTN journalist among 132 reformed addicts rescued by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

Former KTN journalist among 132 reformed addicts rescued by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related

A$AP Rocky headed for trial after being accused of shooting ex-friend A$AP Relli

A$AP Rocky headed for trial after being accused of shooting ex-friend A$AP Relli

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

J Blessing

J Blessing's Biography: Age, education, career, awards & 4 baby mamas

Avril Nyambura

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record