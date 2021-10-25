RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah & Sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his girlfriend Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie have revealed the face of their daughter Keilah Oyando, a month after she was born.

On Monday, October 25, 2021, Mulamwah took to social media to share a photo of his beautiful daughter, confessing that her arrival changed him a lot.

“The queen herself , @keilah_oyando . Today allow me to browse with my bundle of joy .Words cant explain how exquisite she is . My life changed the moment you arrived. Your interests will always come first .Wishing you a long life of prosperity and success .Thanks @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift . I love you all 💕. Baraka” wrote Mulamwah.

On the other hand, Sonie also jot down a beautiful message to her daughter that reads;

“Ladies and Gents...HER @keilah_oyando ♥️. My sponyo looking like a shnack😋 I love you so much baby🥰. @mulamwah look at what we created 🥰♥️”.

On October 17, Mulamwah was celebrating one month after welcoming a newborn into his family.

“Time flies ⚡️ . She just turned a month old today , I love you my lil queen @keilah_oyando , We love seeing you grow ♥️♥️. Blessed Sunday 🙏🙏 ( sim sim ni yangu 🙈)" wrote Mulamwah.

Mwalamwah and his girlfriend welcomed a newborn baby into their family on September 20, 2021.

“And its a girl . A miracle just arrived …

Words can’t express the feeling ♥️ , its the best thing to ever happen to our life , welcome sweetie @keilah_oyando . Thanks dear @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift . You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through . Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers . Asanteni sana . She is cute , cant wait for someday to show her to the world , and have a dad daughter talk . PROUD DAD I AM . All thanks to GOD . 🙏 “ shared Mulamwah.

Later, the couple announced that Keilah Oyando had been appointed as the brand Ambassador for Kids Town, an apparel shop in Nairobi, and they will dress her for the next 17 years.

“A little bonding with the queen - @keilah_oyando , as at now she is the brand ambassador for @kidstown_ke , which will be dressing her untill she is 17 yrs . Check them out for amazing kids outfits . Asanteni sana for all the congratulatory messages and tokens , we are so thankfull as a familly and we pray to God that you may also be blessed in abudance . @carrol_soniesaid Mulamwah.

Mulamwah also gave his girlfriend Sonie Sh100, 000 as a push gift, hours after giving birth to baby Keilah Oyando.

A push present also called a push gift- is a present a partner gives to the birthing mother to mark the occasion of her giving birth to their child.

