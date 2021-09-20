The couple shared the good news with their Instagram family, revealing that they had named their daughter Keilah Oyando.

A thankful Mulamwah, said that the arrival of his daughter is the best thing that has ever happened to his young family, thanking God for the blessings.

“And its a girl . A miracle just arrived …

Words can’t express the feeling ♥️ , its the best thing to ever happen to our life , welcome sweetie @keilah_oyando . Thanks dear @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift . You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through . Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers . Asanteni sana . She is cute , cant wait for someday to show her to the world , and have a dad daughter talk . PROUD DAD I AM . All thanks to GOD . 🙏 “ shared Mulamwah.

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Sonie put up a post that reads; “A star was born❣️ Introducing Our greatest masterpiece in the family @keilah_oyando. Cant wait to give you the best♥️".

Mulamwah and Sonie’s daughter is already a Brand Ambassador of an Apparel and Clothing shop (Kids) dubbed Kids Town.

The news attracted lots of positive vibrations from fellow celebrities and fans.

Congrats

bonifacemwangi :Congratulations to the newest parents in town. Welcome to parenthood. @keilah_oyando ame land kama ameshika rada. Baraka tele”

frankie_justgymit “🙌🏽 congratulations kaka! Welcome to fatherhood!”

nebulazzkenya “CONGRATS My Guy...... New Dad in Town.... Yeeeyyiiiii”

millychebby “Congratulations to you two”

pierramakenaofficial “Congratulations!!!!!!!! Blessings on blessings”

realmikewachira “Congratulations my brother on this new chapter you and your wife have entered into. May God bless your family and provide wisdom Grace patience love and presence !!”

kwalandatony “Alililililililililiiiiiiiiii🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 congratulations my brother, well done 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

The Announcement

Mulamwah and Sonie went public with their Pregnancy back in April 2021.

“We thank GOD for the blessings, may He see us through to the end as we open a new chapter in life . 🤰🏻💕 @carrol_sonie 17/42” shared Mulamwah.

At that particular time Sonie said the journey was been full of ups and downs but greatful to God for the protection.