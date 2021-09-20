Mulamwah gifts Sonie Sh100K for the birth of their daughter Keilah [Video]

A push present also called a push gift- is a present a partner gives to the birthing mother to mark the occasion of her giving birth to their child.

In video seen by Pulse Live, the funnyman said that he decided to reward his sweetheart with the money, despite her losing a bet of their newborn’s gender to him.

“And Its Girl so I won the Bet…but I forgive you and instead I have brought you the 100K. It for you to spend and do whatever you want with the Cash and congratulations for this wonderful and Amazing Gift and we hope for the best. I love you so much.

“And also there are some flowers here, one of the Doctor who did an amazing job, one for the baby girl and one for my girlfriend. Congratulations” said Mulamwah.

The comedian also promised that he will add Sonie some Sh200, 000 in her account, stating that he was saving Sh1000 every day for her since she got pregnant.

“I will add you some Sh200K more in your account… I was saving Sh1000 for you every day, for all the days that you were pregnant” noted Mulamwah.

Baby Keilah's Arrival

On Monday, Mwalamwah and his girlfriend shared the good news of welcoming a new born baby into their family.

A thankful Mulamwah, said that the arrival of his daughter is the best thing that has ever happened to his young family, thanking God for the blessings.

“And its a girl . A miracle just arrived …

Words can’t express the feeling ♥️ , its the best thing to ever happen to our life , welcome sweetie @keilah_oyando . Thanks dear @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift . You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through . Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers . Asanteni sana . She is cute , cant wait for someday to show her to the world , and have a dad daughter talk . PROUD DAD I AM . All thanks to GOD . 🙏 “ shared Mulamwah.

On the other hand, Sonie put up a post that reads; “A star was born❣️ Introducing Our greatest masterpiece in the family @keilah_oyando. Cant wait to give you the best♥️".