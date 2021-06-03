Mulamwah goes after Kartelo in Kayole, after fans raised concern over his whereabouts

In a video shared on Instagram, Mulamwah could be seen conversing with Kartelo, who was busy babysitting his first born daughter.

Mulamwah asks why the comedian has been mute on social media, a question that prompts Kartelo to explain himself, assuring his fans that all is well.

Kartelo and Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

I'm Okay

"Mimi niko tu, unajua apart from kuwa msanii mimi ni baba ya msee…so hakuna ngori, kutokuwa social media sio ati kuna ngori”

“Sai unajua mimi ni mzazi na lazima nitake care of family Kwanza na sai mtoi ako na mwaka na week moja.. so wasee waniwait tu narudi” said Kartelo.

Asked on whether he still works at Milele FM, he said: “Radio nayo ni story ya siku ingine…lakini iko tu fine.

Wasee wapende kupiga mboga yao safi… appreciate God kwa kile waka nayo, progress pole pole”.

The last time Kartelo posted on social media was on February 6th 2021, and his silence had left many of his fans with questions.

On March 24th, the fast-rising comedy act shared a sweet photo of him giving a kiss to his newborn baby, seemingly lost in the moment.