Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his girlfriend Sonie are expecting their first child together.

On Friday, the young couple shared the good news on social media with a revelation that Sonie is 17 weeks into the pregnancy.

“We thank GOD for the blessings, may He see us through to the end as we open a new chapter in life . 🤰🏻💕 @carrol_sonie 17/42” shared Mulamwah.

On the other hand, Sonie put up her video saying the journey has been full of ups and downs but greatful to God for the protection.

“It has been a journey full of fear and a lot of ups and downs but I thank God for this far... kufika tu hapa it's a miracle tu ☺️ . We are at 17/42 weeks. May He see us through to the end 🤰🏻💕

@mulamwah” Sonnie Wrote.

Also Read: Comedian Mulamwah back together with girlfriend Sonie months after breaking up

The Pregnancy announcement come months the two rekindled their love, following their bitter fallout back in October 2020.

On January 27, both Sonie and Mulamwah shared a romantic video jamming to Zuchu’s new tune Sukari and they could be seen kissing an affirmation that they had rekindle their love.

In August 2020 Mulamwah opened up about on how the loss of his unborn baby affected him.

Comedian Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonnie Expecting their first child Together (Video)

He narrated that it was not easy to accept that they had lost their child as he kept on struggling with the bitter truth until he had to go for counseling. He mentioned that the loss affected him in all aspects of life based on the fact that he was ready to welcome a new member into his family.

“…I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed , we had just lost our baby at 3 months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then . Pole sana pia for all who looked up to me especially the kids, I have failed you 😔, but keep your heads up…” shared Mulamwah.

Also Read: Comedian Mulamwah opens up about losing his unborn Baby and his deal with KFCB (Video)

PULSE TV