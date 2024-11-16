Mulamwah inspires fans with update on his mansion, praises Kaligraph Jones

Seeking to inspire his followers, the comedian took to social media on November 15 where he gave fans a glimpse of the home that is under construction.

Aware of the pressure, Mulamwah urged his fans to be patient and appreciate each step they take towards achieving their goals, noting that patience and focus is key in achieving their dreams.

“Maskan inakuja pole pole tu, kumaliza ndio joto lakini almost done , nyumba inaongea kizugu sasa Pace ni pole pole tu, let no one pressure you. Move slow, move correctly,” he said.

Mulamwah's mansion that is under construction. Pulse Live Kenya

Khaligraph Jones reacts as Mulawah gives update on his mansion

He also threw his weight behind fellow star, Khaligraph Jones whose home was the talk of town after moving into his new home with many congratulating him as others trolled the beautiful home.

“Proud of Khaligraph Jones, kitu umefanya aint easy to achieve. To anyone else out there, it’s all possible – baraka tele, Mungu mbele.” Mulamwah noted.

The rapper congratulated Mulamwah for the progress writing: "Congratulations baba🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Mulamwah's journey to home ownership

Construction began in 2022 after Mulamwah acquired the piece of land on which the mansion sits.

An excited Mulawah shared the news with his fans in March 2022 accompanied by a short clip capturing a lorry delivering building materials at his piece of land, with an encouragement for young people to take it step-by-step on their goals.

“Steps, God is great. Focus young kings; ipo siku (a day will come),” shared Mulamwah.

By September last year, Mulwah shared that the project had so far taken Sh10 million and estimated that he needed Sh4 million to complete it.

“It has cost me Sh10 million and Sh4 million remaining. It is little money, and I will complete the project in a few months." He explained in an interview with Dr King’ori.