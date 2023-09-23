Mulamwah reveals next investment as Kitale mansion nears completion

In an interview with NTV’s Dr King’ori, Mulamwah noted that the project has so far taken Sh10million, and would be completed soon with Sh4 million to go.

“It has cost me Sh10 million and Sh4 million remaining. It is little money, and I will complete the project in a few months." The entertainer explained.

Mulamwah's next investment

He added that upon completing the house that sits on an expansive piece of land in Kitale, constructing rental houses will be his next investment.

“The next phase would be investing in rental houses.” He explained.

He encouraged others with similar goals to build their houses, noting that doing so results in great peace of mind with problems solved.

“When you have a home, you solve half of your problems. If you can build, do it slowly without pressure.” The content creator added.

Given the unpredictability of the industry he thrives in, Mulamwah shared that building a house at a young age is a worthy investment as things could change rapidly.

“You never know what tomorrow holds. A better influencer might emerge, and they will take the endorsements, and you will have no earnings.” He explained.

Mulamwah first shared his plans of building a house in June 2022. He took to his Instagram stories to showcase the early stages of the construction, when the house was still at the foundation stage.

He highlighted the considerable expense involved in laying the foundation. He drew attention to the fact that the cost of the foundation alone was equivalent to the price of a quality car.

From humble beginnings, the content creator is a mentor to many and a shrewd investor.

Apart from the endorsements, the entertainer owns a fleet of motorbikes and employs several riders, with each remitting Sh500 to him on a daily basis.