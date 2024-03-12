Why Museveni's last-born is speaking 2 years after quiet divorce

Despite her initial attempts to keep the matter private, she felt compelled to address the public to provide clarity, especially for the sake of her children.

Museveni's daughter confirms divorce from hubby

In an official statement, Kyaremera confirmed the dissolution of her marriage, presenting the 'Decree Nisi,' which legally terminated the union in 2022.

Expressing the emotional challenges associated with divorce, she emphasised the impact it has on the family, particularly when children are involved.

“I have tried to keep my divorce private and out of the public sphere for the sake of my children,” Kyaremera stated.

While navigating through the difficulties of separation, Kyaremera appealed to the public for support and understanding during this sensitive period. She requested prayers for her family and urged respect for their privacy as they move forward.

“As you all know, divorce is a very difficult thing, especially when there are children involved,” she added, emphasising the emotional toll of the process.

Museveni's daughter Diana drops her hubby's name

In 2022, Diana formally applied to the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) to drop her husband's name, Kamuntu, expressing her desire to be known as Diana Museveni Kyaremera.

This decision reflects her intention to assert her identity apart from her marital status.

Personal & professional background of Diana Museveni

As the managing director of Museveni family enterprises, Diana oversees all private ventures associated with the first family.

Diana revealed that she met Geoffrey Kamuntu at her sister Natasha Karugire's house and quickly developed a connection with him, leading to their marriage.