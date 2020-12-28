Singer Esther Akoth a.k.a Akothee has said that the music industry is the most devilish and merciless industry she has ever found herself in.

While outlining some of the key lessons she has learnt in 2020, the mother of five said anyone looking for fame will do anything to get to her level, adding that she did collabo’s with established stars, but has never talked about how some of them mistreated her because she went looking for them.

She noted that after she made it she decided to support young and upcoming artists but it also backfired, as some made advances towards her, and others demanded more than she could give, some threatening to tell untrue stories to the media if she did not meet their demands.

Akothee noted that because of such, she is done helping upcoming artistes who just want to use her, in the name of needing help.

Here’s what she said;

“4. MUSIC/ FAME: This is the most devilish, heartless, merciless industry I ever found myself into, Every one who wants fame badly will do anything to get to where you are, I did collabo with big stars, you never heard me go on Tv/ radio talking I'll of how they mistreated me or how they mishandled me. It's me who went looking for them, I needed their support , so whatever outcome, I had to take it positive, they dint need me I needed them.

With my stupid being after I made a name, now I started my stupid charity music support, collecting & featuring upcoming artists whom most of them thought it was a right, some tried to make advances at me in the studio and put demands in my home calling me midnight, some asked me to delete their faces from my YOUTUBE Chanel after I paid for all the logistics and tried branding them.

Some never showed up to interviews when time for promoting the music came.

Some called and threatened to go on media to create stories If we dint adhere to their demands.

🤦I am so ashamed to find myself here by the way. It's over with upcoming artists and collabo/support shit, if you want a collabo to follow the right Chanel and do as others do

Hakuna kuja hapa na huruma then the next day I find my brand all over blogs ( Akothee amekula chakula ya mtoto) kwa Akothee sikuopewa chakula ) ( Akothee has raped an artist in studio )

I still have mad respect for diamond and flavor we meet In concerts and we say haloo 💪 I don't know if I am the one who knows and understand what business is, or I am just mature and have my shit together 💪 This desperation move from upcoming artist has made me very paranoid that even the innocent ones might miss a chance from my past experience.

Everyone just needs anything that will touch the name Akothee then boom

Wameomoka. Please, build your brand with your own content, you might use a celebrity to gain follow, but then you will need content to feed them.”

