ADVERTISEMENT
Engineer Wuod Fibi cries for help after daughter's mysterious disappearance

Lynet Okumu

Music producer and singer Wuod Fibi pleads with fans to help him locate his missing daughter, Upendo

In a distressing turn of events, music producer and singer Engineer Wuod Fibi is desperately searching for his 16-year-old daughter, Upendo Gladwell Ochieng, who mysteriously disappeared after attending a New Year's Eve church service.

Upendo left her home to participate in the end-of-year crossover service at the Holy Trinity Church in Buruburu, Nairobi, but she never returned, and her phone has been switched off since the ominous night.

Taking to Facebook on December 2, Wuod Fibi shared a plea, providing details about Upendo's disappearance. He revealed that Upendo was last seen at the church premises on December 31, 2023.

Wuod Fibi also disclosed that he last spoke to his daughter around 11 pm, and during the call, Upendo sounded distressed and confused.

The distressed father expressed his deep concern for Upendo's safety and pleaded for assistance from the public in locating his missing daughter.

He has shared his contact number and is urging individuals who may have seen Upendo to report to the nearest police station.

"My daughter Upendo Gladwell Ochieng is a 16-year-old who left the house on 31st Dec 2023 to attend end year crossover church service at the Holy Trinity Church in Buruburu and since then she has never been seen. Her phone has since gone off and she is not reachable.

"Last communication with her she sounded distressed and didn't know where she was and how she got there. She was last seen at the church premises that night at around 11 pm. If by any chance you see her kindly report to the nearest police station or contact us at 0721484862. Thank you and God bless you all." he wrote.

The family and friends of Engineer Wuod Fibi are anxiously awaiting any leads or information that could help locate the missing teenager.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding her disappearance have heightened concerns.

The community and fans of Engineer Wuod Fibi are rallying together to spread awareness of Upendo's disappearance.

Many are sharing the father's plea on various social media platforms, hoping to reach a wider audience and increase the chances of finding Upendo.

The news of Upendo's disappearance comes months after Engineer Wuod Fibi's lavish traditional wedding in June 2023.

The musician celebrated the joyful occasion in grandeur, donning Nigerian outfits alongside his squad.

The ceremony featured notable personalities such as renowned Ohangla musician Prince Indah, and actress, Oga Obinna, among others.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

