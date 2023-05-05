Hitmaker Motif Di Don blows millions on new Mercedes Benz SUV [Video]

The car, which retails for over Sh6 million is fully loaded with top-of-the-line features, including a state-of-the-art sound system and a plush leather interior.

Motif Di Don took to social media to express his excitement over the latest acquisition, sharing photos and videos of himself with the posh ride.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don buying his new Mercedes Benz ML350 Pulse Live Kenya

Many fans praised him for his hard work and dedication to the music industry, while others have commented on how good the car looks.

With his new Mercedes Benz ML350 SUV, Motif Di Don is sure to make a statement wherever he goes.

Motif Di Don has made a name for himself in the Kenyan music scene, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Khaligraph Jones who gave him his breakout jam Yego.

Other big names who have made hits with Motif include Nameless and Wahu, Tanasha Donna, Jua Cali, Stivo Simple Boy, Ethic, Ochungulo Family, Trio Mio, Femi One, Masauti, and Brown Mauzo.

Motif Di Don Rate card

According to the rate card, Motif charges up to Sh350,000 (about $3,500) for a Platinum package.

For the amount, the producer offers audio and video production, analogue mixing and mastering, a songwriter, distribution, media training and bookings for interviews at 5 media outlets, and a press kit for the project.

His lowest quoted asking price was Sh70,000 ($700) for which an artiste is offered audio production, analogue mixing and mastering, and a press kit for a single project.

