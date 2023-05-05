The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hitmaker Motif Di Don blows millions on new Mercedes Benz SUV [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don recently splurged on a brand-new luxury ride!

The talented producer Motif Di Don, whose real name is Morris Kobia has shared his newest toy, a sleek Mercedes Benz ML350 SUV.

The car, which retails for over Sh6 million is fully loaded with top-of-the-line features, including a state-of-the-art sound system and a plush leather interior.

Motif Di Don took to social media to express his excitement over the latest acquisition, sharing photos and videos of himself with the posh ride.

Many fans praised him for his hard work and dedication to the music industry, while others have commented on how good the car looks.

With his new Mercedes Benz ML350 SUV, Motif Di Don is sure to make a statement wherever he goes.

Motif Di Don has made a name for himself in the Kenyan music scene, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Khaligraph Jones who gave him his breakout jam Yego.

Other big names who have made hits with Motif include Nameless and Wahu, Tanasha Donna, Jua Cali, Stivo Simple Boy, Ethic, Ochungulo Family, Trio Mio, Femi One, Masauti, and Brown Mauzo.

According to the rate card, Motif charges up to Sh350,000 (about $3,500) for a Platinum package.

For the amount, the producer offers audio and video production, analogue mixing and mastering, a songwriter, distribution, media training and bookings for interviews at 5 media outlets, and a press kit for the project.

His lowest quoted asking price was Sh70,000 ($700) for which an artiste is offered audio production, analogue mixing and mastering, and a press kit for a single project.

He also offers a moderate Gold package at Sh300,000 (approximately $3,000) which excludes PR management and the media tour at five media outlets.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
