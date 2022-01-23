RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The producer charges close to half a million shillings for his services

Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling
Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling

Kenyan music producer Morris Kobia, alias Motif Di Don, is causing ripples online as fans praise his contributions to the country's music industry.

Recommended articles

Motif, on January 23, posted his rate card online urging artistes to invest in serving their fans well-produced projects.

The 'Beats Don' posed: "How much do you invest in your audios? Let’s take our productions to the next level!"

He went on to observe that most musicians in Kenya spend more money on marketing substandard music and wonder why their careers never take off.

"Don’t blow your money on marketing a sh***y done audio, marketing an expensive video won’t save a song if it isn’t written well and properly mastered," he advised.

Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling
Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling Pulse Live Kenya

According to the rate card, Motif charges up to Sh350,000 (about $3,500) for a Platinum package. For the amount, the producer offers audio and video production, analog mixing and mastering, a songwriter, distribution, media training and bookings for interviews at 5 media outlets, and a press kit for the project.

His lowest quoted asking price was Sh70,000 ($700) for which an artiste is offered audio production, analog mixing and mastering, and a press kit for a single project.

He also offers a moderate Gold package at Sh300,000 (approximately $3,000) which excludes PR management and the media tour at five media outlets.

Get to know producer Motif Di Don

Producer Motif has worked with a high majority of Kenya's biggest musical acts, having launched his sterling career after working on Khaligraph Jones' 2015 hit, Yego.

Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling
Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling Pulse Live Kenya

"That was the first song which went big for me. I didn't produced it by myself but after it got on radio I started receiving calls with many people telling me they loved my work," he said in a past interview with PPP.

Motif has also worked with Kenyan rapper, singer and songwriter Petra Bockle, whom he credits for the signature "Motif Di Don," ad-lib which is heard at the beginning of all the songs he has produced.

Other big names who have made hits with Motif include Nameless and Wahu, Tanasha Donna, Jua Cali, Stivo Simple Boy, Ethic, Ochungulo Family, Trio Mio, Femi One, Masauti, Tanzanian Brown Mauzo, budding star, and NRG Radio presenter Yviona.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don in studio
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don in studio Pulse Live Kenya

His most recently released project is Bandana Ya E-Sir, a musical tribute to the late Kenyan rapper E-Sir Mmari who died in a car accident in 2003. The song marks the 20th anniversary of the promising musician's death with proceeds from it set to go to E-Sir's family.

Learning about production on YouTube

Motif has revealed that he started learning about music production from YouTube, saying that proper production training was too expensive for him to afford at the time.

"I started fiddling with the software called FL Studio as I followed tutorials on YouTube and my friends really laughed at me. But I'd say no one should despise such software because even producers in West Africa and globally still use FL," he stated, adding that at the time he was living in Taasia, Embakasi East constituency.

Speaking on how he came about his now trademark name, the producer stated that "Di Don" was added by the celebs he has worked with. He chose "Motif" after the Yamaha Motif keyboards, the brand's range of music workstation synthesizers. He considers himself a master at keys, saying it's the part of music production he has perfected.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

Mandi Sarro apologises to Gitobu, adds she is working on becoming a better person

Mandi Sarro apologises to Gitobu, adds she is working on becoming a better person

Actress Regina King's son commits suicide 3 days after birthday

Actress Regina King's son commits suicide 3 days after birthday

Harmonize is single again

Harmonize is single again

Xtian Dela on the spot again, Instagram account with 1M followers deleted

Xtian Dela on the spot again, Instagram account with 1M followers deleted

Dating in Nairobi laid bare as Single Kiasi, ‘Single-ish’ premieres

Dating in Nairobi laid bare as Single Kiasi, ‘Single-ish’ premieres

Singer Amaarae on Times Square billboards, joins Spotify’s EQUAL music program

Singer Amaarae on Times Square billboards, joins Spotify’s EQUAL music program

Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video]

Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video]

Diamond Platnumz to represent East Africa at AfroNation concert

Diamond Platnumz to represent East Africa at AfroNation concert

Trending

Otile Brown's new song, Woman, hits 1 million views in 48 hours

Otile Brown performing his hit song Woman

Nameless teams up with Trio Mio, Nelly the Goon & Habib for E-sir tribute song [Video]

Nelly The Goon, Trio Mio, Nameless and Dmore

Kishash by Lil Maina x Ndovu Kuu hits 1 million views on YouTube

Kishash by Lil Maina x Ndovu Kuu hits 1 million views on YouTube

Nadia Mukami set to introduce first artiste under own record label

Nadia Mukami