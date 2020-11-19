Mutahi Kagwe’s rapper son Kahush lands first ambassadorial deal (Photos)

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s rapper son Kahush, has landed his first ambassadorial deal, with Fresh Chewing Gum.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, Kahush will be the brand ambassador for the newly rebranded chewing gum brand.

He noted that the company approached him because he is one of the fast-rising artistes in the Kenyan entertainment scene, and he also resonates with the brand.

“Fresh chewing gum was rebranding they felt the need to partner with an artist who is rising right now in the entertainment industry and who resonates with their brand,” said Kahush.

He did not however, disclosed how much the deal is worth saying that he would like to keep private that part of the deal.

Kahush rose to the limelight with his song “Mi Siwezi” during the covid-19 pandemic and has never looked back. He currently has 4 songs under his name since he went mainstream.

Rapper Kahush with NRG Radio presenters Mwalimu Rachel and DJ Xclusive