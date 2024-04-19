Mwalimu Rachel talks about relationship with baby daddy & why she supports polygamy

Co-parenting dynamics for Mwalimu Rachel & her baby daddy

In an interview with Obinna on April 15, Mwalimu Rachel emphasised the importance of effective co-parenting, especially as her son transitions into adolescence.

She shared that she and her ex-partner have established a co-parenting arrangement where their son spends most of the time with his father, and she only gets to take him on weekends.

We actually co-parent. It's not easy now that he's almost a teenager. Anaelekea puberty. What I did was I now took him to his da aishi naye. Now I take him during the weekends. I wonder why women find this hard. Unasaidiwa kazi, especially if this is a responsible man.

This setup, she believes, is facilitated by mutual trust and responsibility. By allowing her son to spend quality time with his father, she acknowledged the positive impact on his upbringing, particularly in learning essential life skills.

"It also depends on the person, yule ambaye unamtrust hataleta tu wanawake na haitakuwa weird situation. We had a conversation and said you know what, he needs his father more. He's being taught how to be a man, how to talk to girls, and how to dress and so far imekuwa results poa. Amekacha ka ukora. Siku hizi nikimuambia kitu anafanya," she said.

Fundamentals of peaceful co-parenting according to Mwalimu Rachel

Central to successful co-parenting is mutual respect and open communication according to Mwalimu Rachel.

She emphasised the need to set aside personal egos and prioritise the child's well-being. She advises against letting personal issues interfere with the co-parenting relationship and highlights the importance of constant communication.

By staying united and addressing any behavioral issues promptly, both parents can effectively guide their child's development.

"Don't think your kids are dumb. Htaa wewe vile utaongelesha babke kwa simu you are moulding them. So watch yourself. They can sense when something is not right. Have a cool head. Sometimes we let our egos come in the way... The focus is on the child. I don't even know if the bay daddy is dating or not, it's not my business.

"There should be constant communication. These kids might play with you sometimes. Pande hii anaonyesha charatcer fulani na huku kwengine pia anaonyesha ingine. So whenever unaona anabehave vifunny you can ask kama huwa ana act hivo akiwa kwake. You are still united when it comes to the child. You have to work together as a team," she said.

Mwalimu Rachel - I don't identify as a single mother

Rejecting the label of "single mother," Mwalimu Rachel challenges societal norms and encourages women to redefine their identities beyond their relationship status.

She argued against glorifying single motherhood as a badge of honour, advocating instead for a more inclusive approach to motherhood by focusing on their roles as mothers rather than their relationship status.

"I don't identify as a single mother. I think women should stop saying this. It's almost like a badge of honour and I acknowledge that women are making it out here on their own but when you are invited somewhere do you have to introduce yourself as a single mother? Why? Just say I am a mother to a ten year old for example," she said.

Why Mwalimu Rachel supports polygamy

The former NRG Radio presenter also expressed her views on polygamy, recognising it as a lifestyle choice suited for those with the means to support multiple partners equally.

While she acknowledged the potential benefits of polygamous relationships, such as shared resources and support, she cautioned against entering into such arrangements without the financial means to sustain them.

"Am not against polygamy because it is for reach men. Please if you don't have the means usijaribu. It is for rich men who can make the standard of living for all their wives the same. Watoto wanaenda shule same standard, they have the same lifestyle standards etc, what's wrong with that? This might be the reason people have side partners because they can't maintain," she said.

