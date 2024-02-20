The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mwalimu Rachel exposes how Sailors Gang got raw deals from Octopizzo & KRG collabos

Amos Robi

A collage of Sailors Gang and Mwalimu Rachel

Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel has shed light on the experiences Sailors Gang faced in their collaborations with Octopizzo and KRG the Don, where the group allegedly went unpaid.

Speaking on Mic Cheque Podcast, Mwalimu Rachel, who managed the popular Gengetone group at the time, revealed that she discovered the collaborations online, indicating a lack of proper communication and compensation protocols.

"I came across the song they did with Octo just like everyone else, the boys went, recorded a song, shot a video, but there were no split sheets, no agreements," Mwalimu Rachael disclosed.

She further elaborated that while Octopizzo was not entirely to blame, as the music business operates differently, the same scenario unfolded in another collaboration with KRG the Don.

Sailors Gang
Sailors Gang Sailors Gang's Miracle Baby opens up on his days as a mortuary attendant Pulse Live Kenya

In the collaboration with KRG the Don, the group was allegedly compensated with food and drinks.

"They repeated the same with KRG, went and recorded a song, and I heard they were paid with food and drinks," she added.

The fallout between Sailors Gang and Mwalimu Rachael was marked by accusations and blame games, particularly regarding the group's decline.

Mwalimu Rachael accused Sailors Gang of breaching their contract by signing with a different record label without her knowledge, leading to complications with their music distribution.

She distanced herself from the troubles faced by the group, emphasising that they were lured by short-term deals and misguided promises.

NRG Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel
NRG Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that a record label approached one of the members without her knowledge, ultimately leading to a contract that undermined her authority and control over the group's works and rights.

"A record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter Miracle Baby, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal," she explained.

Today members of the group are involved in different things with Peter Miracle Baby the only one actively in music.

Amos Robi
