Mwalimu Rachel exposes how Sailors Gang got raw deals from Octopizzo & KRG collabos

Speaking on Mic Cheque Podcast, Mwalimu Rachel, who managed the popular Gengetone group at the time, revealed that she discovered the collaborations online, indicating a lack of proper communication and compensation protocols.

"I came across the song they did with Octo just like everyone else, the boys went, recorded a song, shot a video, but there were no split sheets, no agreements," Mwalimu Rachael disclosed.

She further elaborated that while Octopizzo was not entirely to blame, as the music business operates differently, the same scenario unfolded in another collaboration with KRG the Don.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sailors Gang's Miracle Baby opens up on his days as a mortuary attendant Pulse Live Kenya

In the collaboration with KRG the Don, the group was allegedly compensated with food and drinks.

"They repeated the same with KRG, went and recorded a song, and I heard they were paid with food and drinks," she added.

Mwalimu Rachel's fall out with Sailors Gang

ADVERTISEMENT

The fallout between Sailors Gang and Mwalimu Rachael was marked by accusations and blame games, particularly regarding the group's decline.

Mwalimu Rachael accused Sailors Gang of breaching their contract by signing with a different record label without her knowledge, leading to complications with their music distribution.

She distanced herself from the troubles faced by the group, emphasising that they were lured by short-term deals and misguided promises.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that a record label approached one of the members without her knowledge, ultimately leading to a contract that undermined her authority and control over the group's works and rights.

"A record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter Miracle Baby, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal," she explained.