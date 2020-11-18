Ex-K24 Swahili news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga has disclosed that she had a very tough year, as she turns 38 years old.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Chidzuga said her 37th year was tough, and she found herself in situations she never thought she would ever be in, but that notwithstanding, she also found joy, love, and friendship in the process.

The mother of four mentioned that among the things she has had to deal with the previous year was getting involved in an accident, and covid-19 affecting her businesses.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga opens up on having a tough year as she turns 38

She also mentioned that she also got infected with the deadly disease, but she survived it.

Mwanaisha thanked everyone who has played a role in supporting her, beginning with her family, her teams and fans on social media.

“It's that time of the year again when I have to give myself a talk on matters my life. This year though its kinder different from other years. My 37th year has been tough faced challenges I hv been tested and found myself in situations that I thought I would never be. But at the same time it has brought me a lot of Joy love friendship lessons and hope for the future.

THANK YOU to all the people in my life those who have been part of my journey and never gave up on me.. My family for the love and support my team #Thedada2dadauncensored team #AryannasSwahiliCuisinerestaurant team for walking with me and not giving up even when I was abt to you stood by me and gave me your unconditional support and love. Today I want to say thank you to my #socialmedia family thank you for the likes, views, shares comments, and subscriptions you are definitely the best.

To myself I need to be more kind and take care of myself more. I have Learnt so many lessons and survived so many challenges I still choose to rise #StillStanding

Mwanaisha Chidzuga

Yes I am a survivor of so many things.. Road accident early this year Covid 19 that affected my business and myself getting infected but survived too .Yes Ya Allah #alhamidullilahi for all the challenges and triumph you've brought my way and thank you for giving me strength to overcome them .Now I know that I had to go through all that so that I can stand tall today.

So BYE BYE BYE #Chapter37closed Cheers to Amazing #Chapter38🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 Inshallah and yees Iam aging gracefully and just right .🥂🥂🥂🥂🥰🥰🥰🥰..

#blessed38 to me #CheersToNewBeginning #Blessed #grateful,” she said.