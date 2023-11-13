The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My dad's wife is not telling the truth about his bank account - Mr Ibu's son

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says one thing, whereas Mr Ibu's son is saying that she's lying.

Mr Ibu's wife Stella Maris has been called out by the actor's son
Mr Ibu's wife Stella Maris has been called out by the actor's son

Recommended articles

Speaking with Punch Newspaper, the actor's second son stressed that contrary to what his stepmother Stella said, he is the one in charge of his father's bank account, not Jasmine. He added that not only is he the person handling the bank account for his father's bills, but he is also the actor's next of kin.

Daniel began, “My name is Daniel Okafor; I am John Okafor’s second son. There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online. Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father’s next of kin. She is my stepmother. My mother is not around at the moment."

Mr Ibu's wife Stella Maris, claimed that Jazmine is 'a stranger interfering with family matters'
Mr Ibu's wife Stella Maris, claimed that Jazmine is 'a stranger interfering with family matters' ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after Stella took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 12, 2023, alleging that Mr Ibu's adopted daughter was trying to make her an outsider by locking her out of the account. Stella claimed that Jasmine manipulated her into giving up control of the account, however, Daniel stated that she never had control to begin with.

She cried, “I do not have access to the main Access bank account where people make donations. It is being secretly controlled by Jazmine yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies and propaganda against me to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of that account is a story for another day.”

The renowned actor recently had one of his legs amputated in a feat to save his life from an illness he has been battling which left him hospitalised. The family sought help from compassionate Nigerians to foot the medical bills, and people have made donations and sent prayers their way since. However, there is some budding family drama regarding donations.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My dad's wife is not telling the truth about his bank account - Mr Ibu's son

My dad's wife is not telling the truth about his bank account - Mr Ibu's son

Family move that enabled content creator Esther Chebet get proper mental health care

Family move that enabled content creator Esther Chebet get proper mental health care

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Inooro TV Studios

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay and Lady Jay Dee

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life