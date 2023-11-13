My dad's wife is not telling the truth about his bank account - Mr Ibu's son

Speaking with Punch Newspaper, the actor's second son stressed that contrary to what his stepmother Stella said, he is the one in charge of his father's bank account, not Jasmine. He added that not only is he the person handling the bank account for his father's bills, but he is also the actor's next of kin.

Daniel began, “My name is Daniel Okafor; I am John Okafor’s second son. There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online. Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father’s next of kin. She is my stepmother. My mother is not around at the moment."

This comes after Stella took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 12, 2023, alleging that Mr Ibu's adopted daughter was trying to make her an outsider by locking her out of the account. Stella claimed that Jasmine manipulated her into giving up control of the account, however, Daniel stated that she never had control to begin with.

She cried, “I do not have access to the main Access bank account where people make donations. It is being secretly controlled by Jazmine yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies and propaganda against me to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of that account is a story for another day.”