My mother warned me against marrying men from Western Kenya – Kalekye Mumo

The former Radio and TV presenter, who was talking about the issue of stereotypes said that her mother insisted she’d better marry someone of Indian descent but not men from the two communities because they are different and no one understands what they speak.

According to Kalekye, this left her with the thought of having to ask where someone is from because of what she was told by her mother when she was you.

She added that each time she asked why not, the response she got was that even her mother was told not to marry from those communities by her grandmother.

“My mum told me once, usiwai leta mjaka, mtu wa western kwa hii nyumba. Afadhali uolewe na muindi. Akasema what she knows of those people, you don’t understand them, what they speak, they are different, you can’t.

So, at the back of my head as much as I’ll meet someone, I’ll start to ask them where they are from because that thing was put in my head from when I was a young person. Unagrow ukifikiria hivyo na ukimuuliza sana anakuambia hivyo ndio grandmother yake alimuambia and it was a big deal,” said Kalekye Mumo.

She, however, noted that this will not stop her from dating anyone from the region because she is more interested in knowing the individual, adding that every home is different.