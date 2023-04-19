The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Mukami fully sponsors drop-out teen girl back to school

Amos Robi

Nadia came to the rescue of the girl who schools in Kitui and had dropped out in Form 2

Nadia Mukami rescues teen mother
Nadia Mukami rescues teen mother

Award-winning Kenyan singer, Nadia Mukami, is not only making waves in the music industry but also using her platform to make a difference in the lives of young girls.

Recommended articles

Her foundation has recently come to the rescue of a teen mother who dropped out of school after giving birth.

Mary Mwari Mutua dropped out of school in Form 2 due to a lack of means to continue with her studies. But thanks to Nadia's foundation, Mary has been awarded a scholarship to enable her to continue with her education.

"Lola and Safari Foundation awarded a teenage mother with a scholarship to enable her to continue with her studies! She dropped out of school when she was in form 2 and after that lacked ways to continue with her studies!" said Nadia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation's message to young mothers is clear, 'No dream should die for the sake of gender.'

"We are here to remind young mothers ' No Dream should die for the sake of Gender' and to the younger generation let us learn to Abstain and say NO!!" Nadia notes.

The foundation's work doesn't stop at getting girls back to school. Nadia and her team are also mentoring girls on important topics like period shaming, sex education, and mental health.

By providing a safe and supportive environment for girls to learn and grow, the foundation is empowering them to take control of their lives and make a positive impact in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadia is looking to have sent 100 girls back to school by the end of the year 2024.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Nadia Mukami fully sponsors drop-out teen girl back to school

Nadia Mukami fully sponsors drop-out teen girl back to school

Sonko in hot water over accusations in Millicent Omanga's alleged video leak

Sonko in hot water over accusations in Millicent Omanga's alleged video leak

TV presenter improvises stools as tripod during live bulletin [Photos]

TV presenter improvises stools as tripod during live bulletin [Photos]

Chebet Ronoh opens up about being unhappy despite losing weight

Chebet Ronoh opens up about being unhappy despite losing weight

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Michelle Ntalami spills secrets to an irresistible curvy figure

Michelle Ntalami spills secrets to an irresistible curvy figure

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Ida Odinga (left) hugs Akothee

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know