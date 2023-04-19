Nadia Mukami fully sponsors drop-out teen girl back to school

Her foundation has recently come to the rescue of a teen mother who dropped out of school after giving birth.

Mary Mwari Mutua dropped out of school in Form 2 due to a lack of means to continue with her studies. But thanks to Nadia's foundation, Mary has been awarded a scholarship to enable her to continue with her education.

"Lola and Safari Foundation awarded a teenage mother with a scholarship to enable her to continue with her studies! She dropped out of school when she was in form 2 and after that lacked ways to continue with her studies!" said Nadia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation's message to young mothers is clear, 'No dream should die for the sake of gender.'

"We are here to remind young mothers ' No Dream should die for the sake of Gender' and to the younger generation let us learn to Abstain and say NO!!" Nadia notes.

The foundation's work doesn't stop at getting girls back to school. Nadia and her team are also mentoring girls on important topics like period shaming, sex education, and mental health.

By providing a safe and supportive environment for girls to learn and grow, the foundation is empowering them to take control of their lives and make a positive impact in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT