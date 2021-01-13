The list for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) is out and songstress Nadia Mukami is set to battle with African heavyweights in the Best Fan-Base Award Category.

The Wangu hit-maker has been pitted against; WCB’s Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid, Casper Nyovest, Naira Mailey, Shatta Wale, A Reege and Fally Ipupa for the Best Fan-Base Award.

An excited Ms Mukami, shared that news with her over 1.2 million followers, saying it’s an honour to be nominated in such a category.

Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Mukami, Fally Ipupa and Wizkid

Nadia's reaction

“All glory to God @mtvbaseafrica This is huge!!!

My biggest dream is to be an African Global Star!! I am working extremely hard to live my dream!!! By look of things, we are making steps every day!!Doors are opening!!

The Nadia Mukami Fanbase has been recognized because it’s huge, loyal and real!!🙏🙏🙏 NADIA FC!!!! Thank you for your support #NadiaFC

Thank you for buying my music, Thank you for supporting this Girl From Mwihoko!!!

Now let’s head over to the MAMAs website and vote!!!

NOW I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE YEAR 2021, FASTEN YOUR SAFETY BELT ✊ MY YEAR CALENDAR LOOKS GOOD😉” shared Nadia Mukami.

Nadia Mukami

Other Kenyans Nominated in at 2021 MAMA awards are Khaligraph Jones in the Best Hip Hop Category, Dauti Sol and Ethic Entertainment in the Best Group Category.

WCB’s Zuchu has been nominate in the Breakthrough Act category, Harmonize in the Best Male Category, while Chibu Dangote in the Artiste of the Year, and Alone Together “Best Lockdown Performance”.

The MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA), which showcases the ultimate in African culture, music, and creativity, will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa on February 20th 2021.

Towards the end of last year, MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021.

Full List of Nominees:

Best Female

Simi (Nigeria)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Ethic (Kenya)

Rostam (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Master KG (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act

Elaine (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

John Blaq (Uganda)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop

Nasty C (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

NGA (Angola)

OMG (Senegal)

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Preto Show (Angola)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act

Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)

Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous

Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series

AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV

Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)