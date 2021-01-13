The list for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) is out and songstress Nadia Mukami is set to battle with African heavyweights in the Best Fan-Base Award Category.
The Wangu hit-maker has been pitted against; WCB’s Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid, Casper Nyovest, Naira Mailey, Shatta Wale, A Reege and Fally Ipupa for the Best Fan-Base Award.
An excited Ms Mukami, shared that news with her over 1.2 million followers, saying it’s an honour to be nominated in such a category.
Nadia's reaction
“All glory to God @mtvbaseafrica This is huge!!!
My biggest dream is to be an African Global Star!! I am working extremely hard to live my dream!!! By look of things, we are making steps every day!!Doors are opening!!
The Nadia Mukami Fanbase has been recognized because it’s huge, loyal and real!!🙏🙏🙏 NADIA FC!!!! Thank you for your support #NadiaFC
Thank you for buying my music, Thank you for supporting this Girl From Mwihoko!!!
Now let’s head over to the MAMAs website and vote!!!
NOW I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE YEAR 2021, FASTEN YOUR SAFETY BELT ✊ MY YEAR CALENDAR LOOKS GOOD😉” shared Nadia Mukami.
Other Kenyans Nominated in at 2021 MAMA awards are Khaligraph Jones in the Best Hip Hop Category, Dauti Sol and Ethic Entertainment in the Best Group Category.
WCB’s Zuchu has been nominate in the Breakthrough Act category, Harmonize in the Best Male Category, while Chibu Dangote in the Artiste of the Year, and Alone Together “Best Lockdown Performance”.
The MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA), which showcases the ultimate in African culture, music, and creativity, will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa on February 20th 2021.
Towards the end of last year, MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021.
Full List of Nominees:
Best Female
Simi (Nigeria)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Busiswa (South Africa)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Best Male
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Rema (Nigeria)
Best Group
Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Ethic (Kenya)
Rostam (Tanzania)
Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Master KG (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Breakthrough Act
Elaine (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
John Blaq (Uganda)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Focalistic (South Africa)
Best Hip Hop
Nasty C (South Africa)
Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
NGA (Angola)
OMG (Senegal)
Best Ugandan Act
Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana
Best Lusophone Act
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Preto Show (Angola)
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Best Francophone Act
Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)
Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous
Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series
AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV
Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)