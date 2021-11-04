RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Naiboi lusts over ‘Monicah’ as he unveils new visuals [Video]

No strings attached - Naiboi tells Monicah in new video

Naiboi drops video to his new tune Monicah
Naiboi drops video to his new tune Monicah

Musician Michael Kennedy Claver aka Naiboi is out here expressing availability to Monicah anytime, but with no strings attached.

Monicah is a tune off Naiboi’s album 'Otero', and in the song he pours out his heart to a lady who has stolen his heart.

The urban zouk track was produced by Bassman while its video was directed by Dr. Eddie.

Naiboi drops video to his new tune Monicah
Naiboi drops video to his new tune Monicah

Lyrics

"Anytime you want some ulala hallo

Pick up your phone and call me

Nitacome kuzima moto

Anytime you want some ulala hallo

Pick up your phone and call me

Nitacome kuzima moto"

Chorus

Napenda sana Napenda sana

Napenda sana Napenda sana

Napenda sana Napenda sana

Napenda sana Napenda sana”

Naiboi officially unleashed his much anticipated EP dubbed 'Otero' on October 29, 2021.

In the 10-track EP Naiboi has featured Tanzania’s AY, Femi One, Nyashinski, Arrow Bwoy, DJ Steve, Truth254, Darrio and DJ Kalonje.

The Otero EP opens with a track titled ‘Kenya Power’ where he talks about how unpredictable he is in the music industry.

The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi with additional production by Jazzybass beats and Hamado.

Video

