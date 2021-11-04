Musician Michael Kennedy Claver aka Naiboi is out here expressing availability to Monicah anytime, but with no strings attached.
Naiboi lusts over ‘Monicah’ as he unveils new visuals [Video]
No strings attached - Naiboi tells Monicah in new video
Monicah is a tune off Naiboi’s album 'Otero', and in the song he pours out his heart to a lady who has stolen his heart.
The urban zouk track was produced by Bassman while its video was directed by Dr. Eddie.
Lyrics
"Anytime you want some ulala hallo
Pick up your phone and call me
Nitacome kuzima moto
Anytime you want some ulala hallo
Pick up your phone and call me
Nitacome kuzima moto"
Chorus
Napenda sana Napenda sana
Napenda sana Napenda sana
Napenda sana Napenda sana
Napenda sana Napenda sana”
Naiboi officially unleashed his much anticipated EP dubbed 'Otero' on October 29, 2021.
In the 10-track EP Naiboi has featured Tanzania’s AY, Femi One, Nyashinski, Arrow Bwoy, DJ Steve, Truth254, Darrio and DJ Kalonje.
The Otero EP opens with a track titled ‘Kenya Power’ where he talks about how unpredictable he is in the music industry.
The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi with additional production by Jazzybass beats and Hamado.
Video
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke