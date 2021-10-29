Naiboi drops much anticipated EP 'Otero' ft AY, Nyashinki, Arrow Bwoy & Femi One

In the 10-track EP Naiboi has featured Tanzania’s AY, Femi One, Nyashinski, Arrow Bwoy, DJ Steve, Truth254, Darrio and DJ Kalonje.

The Otero EP opens with a track titled ‘Kenya Power’ where he talks about how unpredictable he is in the music industry.

Naiboi unveils his Otero EP Pulse Live Kenya

The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi with additional production by Jazzybass beats and Hamado. The talented stars say that the EP is a tour through different emotions. ‘Mkono kwa wall’ featuring Darrio will get you grooving and bumping to the beat whenever it comes up.

On track number 9, Naiboi teams up with Tanzania’s AY to bring you that feel-good mood with the energy driven track ‘Ready’.

‘Tender love’ on the other hand, crafted poetically introduces the loge feel on the Album as ‘Mali’ and ‘Monica’ are all about beautiful women, the kind that one cannot afford to loose and has Naiobi going above and beyond.

Naiboi unveils his Otero EP Pulse Live Kenya

While ‘Mali’ stresses the standards that have Naiobi working extra to have her, Monicah expresses the joys of being with her and loving the feel.

Naiboi’s Otero EP is exclusively found here.

Here is the Track List and features on Otero EP

Kenya Power Jam Feat Femi One Mali Monicah Ntilie feat Nyashinki Tender Love Uwi feat Arrow Bwoy Mkono kwaa wall feat Darrio, DJ Steve M and Truth 254 Ready ft AY and DJ Kalonje Otero

Naiboi unveils his Otero EP Pulse Live Kenya