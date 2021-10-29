Naiboi drops much anticipated EP 'Otero' ft AY, Nyashinki, Arrow Bwoy & Femi One

Musician Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has finally unleashed his much anticipated EP dubbed 'Otero'.
In the 10-track EP Naiboi has featured Tanzania’s AY, Femi One, Nyashinski, Arrow Bwoy, DJ Steve, Truth254, Darrio and DJ Kalonje.
The Otero EP opens with a track titled ‘Kenya Power’ where he talks about how unpredictable he is in the music industry.
The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi with additional production by Jazzybass beats and Hamado. The talented stars say that the EP is a tour through different emotions. ‘Mkono kwa wall’ featuring Darrio will get you grooving and bumping to the beat whenever it comes up.
On track number 9, Naiboi teams up with Tanzania’s AY to bring you that feel-good mood with the energy driven track ‘Ready’.
‘Tender love’ on the other hand, crafted poetically introduces the loge feel on the Album as ‘Mali’ and ‘Monica’ are all about beautiful women, the kind that one cannot afford to loose and has Naiobi going above and beyond.
While ‘Mali’ stresses the standards that have Naiobi working extra to have her, Monicah expresses the joys of being with her and loving the feel.
Naiboi’s Otero EP is exclusively found here.
Here is the Track List and features on Otero EP
- Kenya Power
- Jam Feat Femi One
- Mali
- Monicah
- Ntilie feat Nyashinki
- Tender Love
- Uwi feat Arrow Bwoy
- Mkono kwaa wall feat Darrio, DJ Steve M and Truth 254
- Ready ft AY and DJ Kalonje
- Otero
Taking about his new project, Naiobi wrote; “I worked SO HARD on this EP, made SO MANY sacrifices and I can’t wait for ya'll to experience OTERO magic TOMORROW exclusively on @boomplaymusicke #OTERO is a 10- track EP produced by @bassman254 and myself with additional production by @jazzybassbeatz and @hamadoo_on_the_beat . OTERO features some of the best talents in East Africa: @realshinski , @aytanzania , @femi_one , @truth254__ and @darriomusic from Jamaica. The EP is a tour through different emotions,".
