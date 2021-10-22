Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Exclusive information privy to Pulse Live, indicates that Naiboi will be releasing a ten-track EP dominated by his hit songs and notable collaborations.

The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi himself, granted, he is also a lethal music producer who has produced a good number of hit songs.

The news about Naiboi’s EP come days after he took to social media to express the frustrations of being a Kenyan artiste.

Naiboi Pulse Live Kenya

The Naiboi Worldwide Boss alleged that there were some external forces that have been curtailing his progress in the music industry for close to 2 years now.

“All I ever wanted is to release music for my fans. And najua mafans wana shanga what's up with Naiboi!! My hands [have] been tied for almost 2 years now.

"And I am tired being at mercy of hawa wasee. I might need serious lawyers. Nimefika mwisho. I miss NaiBoi as much as you do😭. Pray for me. I keep everything to myself a lot. But imefika mwisho. I love music so much it hurts me I have over 800 songs and I can't release even a single one? WTF!” he said.

He later followed up the conversation with a sit-down with legendary Kenyan Musician Nameless where they touched on how the industry has evolved and the challenges artistes go through.

The Naiboi's transition

The Usipime Mwanaume maker was among musicians who represented Kenya at the 2019 Coke Studio Africa. He was paired with WCB signee and Next Level Music CEO Rayvanny.

In 2014, he made the switch from being solely a music producer, under the moniker Rapdamu, to a recording artiste and with the switch came a change of name to Naiboi.