RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

My hands have been tied for almost 2 years - NaiBoi decried

Naiboi
Naiboi

Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has announced that he will be dropping his EP titled 'Otero' come October 29, 2021.

Recommended articles

Exclusive information privy to Pulse Live, indicates that Naiboi will be releasing a ten-track EP dominated by his hit songs and notable collaborations.

The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi himself, granted, he is also a lethal music producer who has produced a good number of hit songs.

The news about Naiboi’s EP come days after he took to social media to express the frustrations of being a Kenyan artiste.

Naiboi
Naiboi Naiboi Pulse Live Kenya

The Naiboi Worldwide Boss alleged that there were some external forces that have been curtailing his progress in the music industry for close to 2 years now.

“All I ever wanted is to release music for my fans. And najua mafans wana shanga what's up with Naiboi!! My hands [have] been tied for almost 2 years now.

"And I am tired being at mercy of hawa wasee. I might need serious lawyers. Nimefika mwisho. I miss NaiBoi as much as you do😭. Pray for me. I keep everything to myself a lot. But imefika mwisho. I love music so much it hurts me I have over 800 songs and I can't release even a single one? WTF!” he said.

He later followed up the conversation with a sit-down with legendary Kenyan Musician Nameless where they touched on how the industry has evolved and the challenges artistes go through.

www.instagram.com

The Naiboi's transition

The Usipime Mwanaume maker was among musicians who represented Kenya at the 2019 Coke Studio Africa. He was paired with WCB signee and Next Level Music CEO Rayvanny.

In 2014, he made the switch from being solely a music producer, under the moniker Rapdamu, to a recording artiste and with the switch came a change of name to Naiboi.

In 2018, Naiboi produced one of the biggest songs in Kenya dubbed 2-in-1. The video to the song has so far garnered over 6.1 million views.

Candid: Frustrations of a Kenyan Artiste ft Nameless (Part 1)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

KBC's Gladys Mungai unveils own foundation to advocate for mental health

KBC's Gladys Mungai unveils own foundation to advocate for mental health

Celebrity Baby: Rugby Star Dennis Ombachi & Wife welcome baby number 2 (Video)

Celebrity Baby: Rugby Star Dennis Ombachi & Wife welcome baby number 2 (Video)

Mixed reactions over Vera's fresh face beat in the delivery room

Mixed reactions over Vera's fresh face beat in the delivery room

'I want to go to jail' - angry Shatta Wale tells critics whilst leaving court (WATCH)

'I want to go to jail' - angry Shatta Wale tells critics whilst leaving court (WATCH)

Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house - Kenyans invited to send money

Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house - Kenyans invited to send money

Shatta Wale remanded for one week

Shatta Wale remanded for one week

Trending

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua (Instagram)

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

Janet Mbugua and husband Eddie Ndichu

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage