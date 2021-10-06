My Hands been tied for almost 2 years - NaiBoi’s public outcry over his music

In a post via his Instagram page, (Now deleted), the Naiboi Worldwide Boss alleged that there are some external forces that have been curtailing his progress in the music industry for close to 2 years now.

“All I ever wanted is to Release music for my fans. And najua mafans wana shanga whats up wit A Naiboi!! My Hands been tied for almost 2years Now” said Naiboi in part.

The 2 in 1 hit maker went on to state that he is contemplating of taking legal action against those preventing him from releasing new music.

“And I am tired being at mercy of Hawa wasee. I Might Need serious Lawyers . I might i think. Nimefika mwisho. I Miss NaiBoi as much as you do😭. Pray for me. I keep everything to myself alot. But imefika mwisho. I love Music so much it hurts me i have over 800 songs and i cant release even a single one??????????. WTF!” he said.

Following the revelation, a section of his fans and celebrities joined the conversation sympathizing with him.

However, Naiboi did not reveal names of the people behind is tribulations.

