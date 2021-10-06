RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My Hands been tied for almost 2 years - NaiBoi’s public outcry over his music

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

It hurts me- NaiBoi

Naiboi

Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has sought to explain to his fans why he has not been releasing music consistently like before.

In a post via his Instagram page, (Now deleted), the Naiboi Worldwide Boss alleged that there are some external forces that have been curtailing his progress in the music industry for close to 2 years now.

“All I ever wanted is to Release music for my fans. And najua mafans wana shanga whats up wit A Naiboi!! My Hands been tied for almost 2years Now” said Naiboi in part.

The 2 in 1 hit maker went on to state that he is contemplating of taking legal action against those preventing him from releasing new music.

“And I am tired being at mercy of Hawa wasee. I Might Need serious Lawyers . I might i think. Nimefika mwisho. I Miss NaiBoi as much as you do😭. Pray for me. I keep everything to myself alot. But imefika mwisho. I love Music so much it hurts me i have over 800 songs and i cant release even a single one??????????. WTF!” he said.

Following the revelation, a section of his fans and celebrities joined the conversation sympathizing with him.

However, Naiboi did not reveal names of the people behind is tribulations.

Naiboi's battle with Producer Ilogos takes a new twist after he pulled down his songs from YouTube
Naiboi's battle with Producer Ilogos takes a new twist after he pulled down his songs from YouTube Naiboi's battle with Producer Ilogos takes a new twist after he pulled down his songs from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

femi_one “😭😭 Free my Un!! ♥️♥️”

wesleytheedj “🙄🙄who be the Talibans bro ?”

bigpinjateloI miss @thenaiboi a lot...I'm praying.... Itakuwa sawa otero..✌”

cateriraAnything you need we got you!!!”

iamgracekayI remember when you told me an album was coming this year. Pole bro. ❤️ (Ps: Mention them crooks neoooow!)”

justus_mwakideuThere is a big problem in this country. We have lost the moral conscience and are out here hurting eachother. The entire moral fabric of this country is in shatters! I have never seen a time as this, people killing eachother, hurting eachother, blackmailing eachother etc”

duke_kibiwotrodgers “Everything,will be alright my Bro👊✊..On God”

bellarafiki_official “This is ridiculous with so called labels. Pole , it‘ll be well 🙏🏾”

iamlizinkalizzy “Sending you positive vibes..you got this! Pray to God and he will show you the way”

kimsumu_keymoney “I have been wondering, you should be the king”

