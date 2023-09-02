Senator Sifuna hilariously explains why he quit a Sh400K job

However, he also revealed that he made the decision to resign from a well-paying job worth Sh400,000 in 2013 due to challenging circumstances at his workplace.

According to the senator, his boss was particularly demanding, and he faced significant work-related pressure during that period.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Nilikua nalipwa kama soo nne in 2013. I'm telling you. Haikua dooh mbaya lakini nikajiuliza hii stress yote ni ya nini?" Sifuna narrated.

He continued that he decided to quit the job and started practicing law on his own, even though he set targets for himself.

He aimed to make at least Sh50K per month, which was intended to cover his rent and fuel expenses for his car.

According to Sifuna, when he left the Sh400K job, he slept soundly that night because his boss was demanding, and he used to receive calls at any time, disrupting his peace and sleep.

Edwin Sifuna during campaign Pulse Live Kenya

He continued, mentioning that he realized the target was achievable since the economy was robust at the time, and he could even attain it within two weeks.

How Sifuna got into politics

Edwin Sifuna also discussed his political journey and how he had easy access to Azimio leader Raila Odinga in 2013.

According to the lawmaker, he mentioned that he could easily reach Raila in 2013 because he had lost his political seat at that time, and many people had distanced themselves from him.

Pulse Live Kenya

Life took a turn for him as he began attending Raila's meetings, gaining insights into the political landscape.