ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Sifuna hilariously explains why he quit a Sh400K job

Fabian Simiyu

Here is why Edwin Sifuna quit his lucrative job in 2013

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, during an interview with TV47, shared his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to his current status.

However, he also revealed that he made the decision to resign from a well-paying job worth Sh400,000 in 2013 due to challenging circumstances at his workplace.

According to the senator, his boss was particularly demanding, and he faced significant work-related pressure during that period.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
READ: Senator Sifuna's mission at DCI headquarters

"Nilikua nalipwa kama soo nne in 2013. I'm telling you. Haikua dooh mbaya lakini nikajiuliza hii stress yote ni ya nini?" Sifuna narrated.

He continued that he decided to quit the job and started practicing law on his own, even though he set targets for himself.

He aimed to make at least Sh50K per month, which was intended to cover his rent and fuel expenses for his car.

According to Sifuna, when he left the Sh400K job, he slept soundly that night because his boss was demanding, and he used to receive calls at any time, disrupting his peace and sleep.

Edwin Sifuna during campaign
Edwin Sifuna during campaign

He continued, mentioning that he realized the target was achievable since the economy was robust at the time, and he could even attain it within two weeks.

Edwin Sifuna also discussed his political journey and how he had easy access to Azimio leader Raila Odinga in 2013.

According to the lawmaker, he mentioned that he could easily reach Raila in 2013 because he had lost his political seat at that time, and many people had distanced themselves from him.

File image of Raila Odinga in Kitengela on August 26, 2023 (1)
File image of Raila Odinga in Kitengela on August 26, 2023 (1)

Life took a turn for him as he began attending Raila's meetings, gaining insights into the political landscape.

Sifuna ran for a senatorial seat in Nairobi in 2017 but was unsuccessful, despite garnering 700,000 votes. In 2018, he was appointed as the Secretary-General for the Orange Democratic Movement, and he eventually won the senatorial seat in 2022.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
