The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Charles Ouma

Raila is expected to stamp his authority as the kingpin in an attempt to undo any gains that may have been made by President William Ruto

File image of Raila Odinga in Kitengela on August 26, 2023
File image of Raila Odinga in Kitengela on August 26, 2023

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will today head to Western to engage his supporters barely two days after President William Ruto left the region in a charm offensive in a bid to tilt the scales in his favor.

Recommended articles

Ruto who was on a five-day tour of the region launched several projects in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and a host of leaders from the region including Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi and Francis Atwoli.

Speculation is rife that Odinga’s tour is reactionary to undo any gains that may have been made by Kenya Kwanza in a region that has traditionally supported him and one in which key politicians are gravitating towards the rival Kenya Kwanza outfit.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader will be in Busia and Vihiga counties where he will engage his supporters and attend funerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Busia, the ODM troops will condole with the family of former Bunyala MP James Osogo while in Vihiga they will condole with the family of former Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) chairman Rajab Mwondi.

President William Ruto opening the 90-bed capacity Emuhaya Sub-County Hospital Ward Unit
President William Ruto opening the 90-bed capacity Emuhaya Sub-County Hospital Ward Unit Pulse Live Kenya

The brigade will address a series of roadside rallies in what analysts opine, is timed to checkmate Ruto’s onslaught and determination to wrestle the vote block from the opposition, laced by goodies, appointments to government galvanizing local politicians under the UDA umbrella.

Ruto wrapped up a busy working tour of the region earlier this week that saw him launch projects in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, and Vihiga.

READ: Netizens react to family fashion statement in Governor's photo with Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

220-unit Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Lurambi, Sh130million Bukalama Fish Landing Site and Sh100million male surgical ward are among the projects that the president launched during the tour that also saw politics take center stage with DP Gachagua claiming that 2027 elections will be a walk in the park for Ruto who will be eyeing a second term.

He also inaugurated Emuhaya Sub County Hospital and commission the construction of the Bungoma County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

Azimio la Umoja maintains that Ruto’s recent visit of the region was merely a PR stunt, noting that his administration has failed to deliver on its pledges and is currently handing onto projects implemented by the previous administration as well as the counties and taking advantage of the same to attempt to change UDA’s fortunes.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Standard Media Group announces new wave of layoffs

Standard Media Group announces new wave of layoffs

Netizens react to photo of Raila being crowned elder in Nigeria

Netizens react to photo of Raila being crowned elder in Nigeria

What you need to know about Kenya's military ranks

What you need to know about Kenya's military ranks

UDA suffers major setback as 11 politicians lose seats

UDA suffers major setback as 11 politicians lose seats

MP's new Bill could see public officials in acting capacity lose allowances

MP's new Bill could see public officials in acting capacity lose allowances

CS Susan Nakhumicha sounds alarm on health risks tied to Worldcoin

CS Susan Nakhumicha sounds alarm on health risks tied to Worldcoin

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A police officer directing traffic

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Governor Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja takes action against rogue Nairobi County truck driver

Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview

How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve