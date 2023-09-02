Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Ruto who was on a five-day tour of the region launched several projects in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and a host of leaders from the region including Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi and Francis Atwoli.

Speculation is rife that Odinga’s tour is reactionary to undo any gains that may have been made by Kenya Kwanza in a region that has traditionally supported him and one in which key politicians are gravitating towards the rival Kenya Kwanza outfit.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader will be in Busia and Vihiga counties where he will engage his supporters and attend funerals.

In Busia, the ODM troops will condole with the family of former Bunyala MP James Osogo while in Vihiga they will condole with the family of former Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) chairman Rajab Mwondi.

The brigade will address a series of roadside rallies in what analysts opine, is timed to checkmate Ruto’s onslaught and determination to wrestle the vote block from the opposition, laced by goodies, appointments to government galvanizing local politicians under the UDA umbrella.

Ruto wrapped up a busy working tour of the region earlier this week that saw him launch projects in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, and Vihiga.

220-unit Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Lurambi, Sh130million Bukalama Fish Landing Site and Sh100million male surgical ward are among the projects that the president launched during the tour that also saw politics take center stage with DP Gachagua claiming that 2027 elections will be a walk in the park for Ruto who will be eyeing a second term.

He also inaugurated Emuhaya Sub County Hospital and commission the construction of the Bungoma County Aggregation and Industrial Park.