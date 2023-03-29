ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Sifuna's mission at DCI headquarters

Amos Robi

Sifuna presented himself at the DCI headquarters following a summon by the agency

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has availed himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters following a summon by the investigative agency.

Sifuna arrived at the DCI headquarters alongside former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya with the two reportedly being probed over the alleged unlawful assembly and creating a disturbance outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 20.

Speaking earlier on Spice FM, Sifuna said he had no idea why he is being summoned adding that the DCI should be summoning Azimio leader Raila Odinga who is the main person of interest.

"I have been summoned to the DCI and in fact they have not given me written sermons I just heard it from Danstan Omari who is the coalition lawyer and they said that they want me and Oparanya to appear.

"The leadership of Kenya Kwanza are in agreement that Baba needs to be arrested, I am a very small player in this particular cause. In fact the president himself said, if you have a problem with Raila deal with him, stop harassing us. You know where he lives," Sifuna said.

Sifuna questioned why he is being probed yet those involved in invading private property during Monday's anti-government protests had not been summoned.

More follows...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

