Wife reveals sudden illness behind preacher Bishop Johana's death

Controversial Akorino preacher Bishop Johana has passed away.

Bishop Johana, born Danson Gichuhi, passed away on Thursday, August 8. His wife, Mary Wanjiku, confirmed the news, revealing that the Bishop died at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital after a brief illness.

According to Wanjiku, Bishop Johana had been experiencing a severe headache, which prompted medical intervention. After a series of tests, he was diagnosed with meningitis. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to his untimely death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial healing rituals

Bishop Johana blew into the limelight because of his controversial healing ritual that went viral in February 2024.

A video online showed the Bishop performing a deliverance session that sparked widespread debate and concern.

Bishop Johana performing exorcism Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In the footage, Bishop Johana was seen applying anointing oil to a female congregant’s stomach and genital areas as she lies on her back.

This act led to accusations of inappropriate conduct, with many questioning the morality and ethics behind such a practice.

Bishop Johana's defence for his actions

In response to the controversy, Bishop Johanna addressed the accusations in an interview with Kururia TV.

He explained that the woman in the video, identified only as Wanjiru, had sought his help to resolve her marital problems after her husband abandoned her and their three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When she came, I saw she was troubled. I told her the name of the woman her husband had left her for. She is called Carol. She asked me what to do,” Bishop Johanna explained.

The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards: Have you nominated your favourite food influencer yet?

He further elaborated, “So when you saw me on the video, I was doing deliverance. I was casting out evil spirits from the woman, and they spoke to me and told me they were from Carol, and Carol had gone to Uganda for witchcraft to attract married men.”

Bishop Johanna insisted that his intentions were pure, aiming to aid Wanjiru in her healing journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a follower comes for deliverance, I must touch them everywhere without any bad intentions.

"Those ones who go to clubs even go naked and nobody says anything about it, but when a man of God does something to help someone, that woman told me she is now alright,” he stated.

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm Pulse Live Kenya