ADVERTISEMENT
Wife reveals sudden illness behind preacher Bishop Johana's death

Amos Robi

Bishop Johana blew into the limelight because of his controversial healing ritual that went viral in February 2024.

The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana
The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana
  • He died at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital after a brief illness, diagnosed with meningitis
  • The Bishop gained attention after a viral exorcism video sparked debate and concern
  • His family is preparing for his funeral, leaving behind a wife and four children

Controversial Akorino preacher Bishop Johana has passed away.

Bishop Johana, born Danson Gichuhi, passed away on Thursday, August 8. His wife, Mary Wanjiku, confirmed the news, revealing that the Bishop died at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital after a brief illness.

According to Wanjiku, Bishop Johana had been experiencing a severe headache, which prompted medical intervention. After a series of tests, he was diagnosed with meningitis. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to his untimely death.

Bishop Johana blew into the limelight because of his controversial healing ritual that went viral in February 2024.

A video online showed the Bishop performing a deliverance session that sparked widespread debate and concern.

The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana performing exorcism
The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana performing exorcism Bishop Johana performing exorcism Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

In the footage, Bishop Johana was seen applying anointing oil to a female congregant’s stomach and genital areas as she lies on her back.

This act led to accusations of inappropriate conduct, with many questioning the morality and ethics behind such a practice.

In response to the controversy, Bishop Johanna addressed the accusations in an interview with Kururia TV.

He explained that the woman in the video, identified only as Wanjiru, had sought his help to resolve her marital problems after her husband abandoned her and their three children.

“When she came, I saw she was troubled. I told her the name of the woman her husband had left her for. She is called Carol. She asked me what to do,” Bishop Johanna explained.

The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana
The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards: Have you nominated your favourite food influencer yet?

He further elaborated, “So when you saw me on the video, I was doing deliverance. I was casting out evil spirits from the woman, and they spoke to me and told me they were from Carol, and Carol had gone to Uganda for witchcraft to attract married men.”

Bishop Johanna insisted that his intentions were pure, aiming to aid Wanjiru in her healing journey.

“When a follower comes for deliverance, I must touch them everywhere without any bad intentions.

"Those ones who go to clubs even go naked and nobody says anything about it, but when a man of God does something to help someone, that woman told me she is now alright,” he stated.

The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana performing exorcism
The late Akorino preacher Bishop Johana performing exorcism Bishop Johana performing exocirsm Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

Following Bishop Johana’s passing, his family has begun preparations for his funeral, the Bishop leaves behind a wife and four children.

