The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Lynet Okumu

Viral Kenyan Nanny Rosie shares her side of the story: Battling emotional distress, depression, and fear of losing her kids.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)
Nanny Rosie (Facebook)
  • Rosie, the Kenyan nanny, shares her emotional distress, depression, and fear of losing her children
  • Rosie made the difficult decision to return home for good due to personal and family reasons, despite her employers paying for a round-trip ticket
  • Her children in Kenya struggled with feelings of jealousy and abandonment due to the close bond she formed with her employers' children

Recommended articles

Rosie, the Kenyan nanny who gained fame after working for a Lebanese couple, has finally revealed the true reason she returned home.

Contrary to popular belief that her employers sent her back, Rosie decided to come home for good due to personal and family reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Rosie first returned to Kenya, she made headlines at the airport. Despite the attention, she had to go back to Lebanon because her employers had paid for a round-trip ticket.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)
Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Real reason viral nanny Rosie will never return to Lebanon

However, during a conversation with Oga Obinna on July 8, Rosie said she had been contemplating quitting her job even before informing her employers.

"I only worked for six months. I came back in June. When I went back, I knew I wouldn’t complete the two years. But I hadn’t told my bosses because I knew it would break their hearts," she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her return to Lebanon was fraught with challenges. Her children, whom she left in Kenya, struggled with feelings of jealousy and abandonment due to the close bond she had formed with her employers' children.

"My girl is turning 14. This is an age where a child needs their parents. She used to call me crying, saying she wanted me home. My boys also felt abandoned. It was hard to focus on work when I knew my kids felt neglected," Rosie said.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)
Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Rosie had to make a heart-wrenching decision between staying for the money or being there for her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They saw it as if I had another family somewhere. The love was fading. I didn’t have peace. I was crying all the time, seeing my kids crying all the time. I had to choose between my kids or the money."

Rosie finally decided to return home permanently. She broke the news to her employers, who were concerned they had done something wrong.

"No, they didn't do anything wrong. As much as I needed the money as a single parent, it was the most difficult thing to deal with. I wanted to be with my kids as they became teenagers and learned how things work," she explained.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)
Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie tearfully recounted her own upbringing without anyone to talk to during her teenage years, which led to her getting pregnant at 14.

"Growing up without anybody to talk to affected me. I got pregnant at 14. Those memories haunted me. While I was there, I feared my daughter might be misled in my absence."

Her children were already traumatised by her failed marriage, and hadn't fully recovered from it either.

"You want money, but the kids are suffering mentally. They are growing up and will never be young again. I had to come back, whatever the cost. It wasn't about the money; I needed peace. It was draining me," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nanny Rosie carrying the children she cared for in Lebanon (Facebook)
Nanny Rosie carrying the children she cared for in Lebanon (Facebook) Nanny Rosie carrying the children she cared for in Lebanon (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Rosie remained kind and loving towards her employers' children until the last moment.

"I smiled until the last moment. I never treated their children badly until I came back home. Nobody understands what I go through because I am caught in between. Both sets of children love me as their mother. Dividing this love is hard because they don’t understand and are never satisfied," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed the difficulty of her situation. "Before you wear the shoes, you won't know where it pinches. In the end, my kids are my family. The others have their parents. My children only have me."

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)
Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Rosie is jobless but plans to start a project in Kenya. "I'll maybe find a project here, and whatever little I get, I will share with my children. I feel happy that I am near my children."

Rosie also refuted claims that she was pregnant and that this was the reason her employers sent her away.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wasn’t arrogant, and I wasn’t pregnant as people were saying. In fact, I am not seeing anyone at the moment."

Rosie now dreams of starting a home where women who go abroad for job opportunities can leave their children if they don’t have any trusted family members or friends to look after them.

Her experiences have driven her to create a support system for other women in similar situations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Akothee's birthday message to Nelly Oaks reveals unique aspects of their relationship

Akothee's birthday message to Nelly Oaks reveals unique aspects of their relationship

Citizen TV reporter in pain after boy he went to report died in accident was nephew

Citizen TV reporter in pain after boy he went to report died in accident was nephew

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Gituro was sworn in as the Chief Officer in the Department of Public Communications and E-government on Monday July 1, 2024

Many phases of Joyce Gituro: 'Tausi' actor, radio boss, single mom & now gov't officer

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease