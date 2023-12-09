Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Rosie who had earlier on expressed a desire to resume her job in Lebanon due to missing her employer’s family has now decided to venture into content creation.

She arrived at the decision following the advice of her former employer and fans who encouraged her to pursue other opportunities.

The mother of three appreciated the overwhelming love and support she received after the video of the emotional farewell went viral

"Hello guys, how are you doing? I hope you are doing great. First of all, I would like to thank you guys for the love.

"I really appreciate it, you have shown me love, and it is not being taken for granted, I appreciate it." She stated on social media.

Her former employer encouraged her to remain in Kenya and stay with her kids, with Rosie opening a YouTube account hours later.

With a view of connecting more with her fans, Rosie announced that she has opened a YouTube channel named Mama Rosie where her fans can keep the connection going and give her fans an opportunity to get to know her better and spend time with her.

"Secondly, I am here to tell you that I have opened a YouTube channel, the link is on my bio, the name is Mama Rosie, kindly subscribe, and I thank you guys, and let's get to know who is Rosie and get to spend time with Rosie." She added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans welcomed the move, vowing to support her with some offering suggestions for her to open a daycare as it is her exceptional care for her emlployer’s children that propelled her to fame.

"My Darling now you should take this chance and open a daycare ( ROSie Daycare center) go do some courses please." Shared one.

Goodies flowing in the wake of Rosie's fame

In the wake of her fame, corporates came calling with gifts with a local tour firm gifted her a three-day all-expense paid trip to Maasai Mara.

