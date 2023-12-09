The sports category has moved to a new website.


Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Charles Ouma

Rosie who is a mother of three shared the exciting news with her fans on social media and appealed for their support

Celebrated Kenyan nanny Rosie who went viral after her heartwarming and emotional farewell to the family she had been caring for broke the internet has opened a new chapter in her life with a new venture.

Rosie who had earlier on expressed a desire to resume her job in Lebanon due to missing her employer’s family has now decided to venture into content creation.

She arrived at the decision following the advice of her former employer and fans who encouraged her to pursue other opportunities.

The mother of three appreciated the overwhelming love and support she received after the video of the emotional farewell went viral

"Hello guys, how are you doing? I hope you are doing great. First of all, I would like to thank you guys for the love.

"I really appreciate it, you have shown me love, and it is not being taken for granted, I appreciate it." She stated on social media.

Her former employer encouraged her to remain in Kenya and stay with her kids, with Rosie opening a YouTube account hours later.

With a view of connecting more with her fans, Rosie announced that she has opened a YouTube channel named Mama Rosie where her fans can keep the connection going and give her fans an opportunity to get to know her better and spend time with her.

"Secondly, I am here to tell you that I have opened a YouTube channel, the link is on my bio, the name is Mama Rosie, kindly subscribe, and I thank you guys, and let's get to know who is Rosie and get to spend time with Rosie." She added.

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie
Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Fans welcomed the move, vowing to support her with some offering suggestions for her to open a daycare as it is her exceptional care for her emlployer’s children that propelled her to fame.

"My Darling now you should take this chance and open a daycare ( ROSie Daycare center) go do some courses please." Shared one.

Goodies flowing in the wake of Rosie's fame

In the wake of her fame, corporates came calling with gifts with a local tour firm gifted her a three-day all-expense paid trip to Maasai Mara.

Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell
Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell Pulse Live Kenya

Rosie whose full name is Rosely Atieno Oyola also received the offer of a temporary job paying a monthly salary of Sh30,000 and a student visa to Canada.

