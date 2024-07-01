Sent home for good: Real reason viral nanny Rosie will never return to Lebanon

Rosie, a beloved nanny, has touched the hearts of many with her heartwarming story. After spending years working in Lebanon, she is finally returning to Kenya for good.

Her journey from being a nanny to becoming a viral sensation has captivated many.

How Rosie shot into the limelight

Rosie's story first gained attention when a video of her employer's children crying profusely as she left Lebanon for a holiday in Kenya went viral.

Nanny Rosie carrying the children she cared for in Lebanon (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

The emotional farewell showcased the strong bond she had formed with the children she cared for, and it quickly spread across social media, touching the hearts of many.

The video not only highlighted her kind heart and dedication but also brought her numerous opportunities.

Why Rosie is returning to Kenya for good

Recently, news of Rosie's permanent return to Kenya sparked various reactions. Some speculated that her Lebanese employers were done with her and were sending her back.

However, these claims were promptly refuted by both Rosie and her employer.

"Rosie asked me to send her home, and I directly booked her a ticket as I told her before, she is a guest with us. She missed her kids and just went home forever don't judge us, and you can ask her yourself; she is never coming back, so no pressure," said Maria and Catelaya's mum.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

The emotional farewell

In a heartfelt video, Rosie's child is heard expressing gratitude to her mum's employers for their generosity. The child’s message was filled with appreciation and love.

"Hi Mariya, thanks for letting our mum come back safely. Thank you for the gifts you sent us, and thank you for loving us as a family. I appreciate what you have done for us and may God bless you very much," She said.

Another video captured the emotional goodbye between Rosie and the children she had cared for. The kids were seen crying profusely as they hugged Rosie tightly, struggling to let her go.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

The positive response

The comment sections of these videos were filled with positive remarks from fans. Many commended both Rosie and her employers for their good work and the respectful treatment they showed each other.

Fans praised Rosie for her dedication and love, while also acknowledging the kindness and generosity of her employers.

"Rosie, you are a gem. Your love and dedication are truly inspiring," one fan wrote. Another commented,

"Maria and Catelaya's family, thank you for treating Rosie with so much respect and love. This is how all employers should be."