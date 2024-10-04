Nanny Rosie explains why she can't bring former Lebanese boss to Kenya

A former employer of Kenyan content creator and nanny Rossie, Mama Maria, shared an emotional and distressing video from Beirut, Lebanon, in the midst of ongoing conflict.

The video captured an explosion that left Maria and her family seeking safety as they navigated the dangers of their war-torn country.

Mama Maria’s distress & plea for help

Lebanon, currently facing attacks from Israel, has been thrust into turmoil. In one of the shared videos, Mama Maria appeared visibly shaken as she recorded footage of an explosion that took place near her home.

Nanny Rosie carrying the children she cared for in Lebanon (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

She pleaded for attention to be drawn to the situation in her country, Lebanon, and to highlight the impact of the conflict on civilians, especially children.

"Look what they did. They bombed Beirut and Dahiye in front of my kids. They traumatised our children," Maria said in the clip, expressing her distress and anger.

She further prayed for those who have remained silent in the face of injustice, adding, “May God punish everyone remaining silent on the injustice and aggression and living their life normally. God willing, we will be martyred. The important thing is that we win. We don't care about anyone."

Her message reflected the hope that despite the difficult circumstances, they would emerge victorious. Mama Maria called for support, emphasising that even without widespread backing, their faith and resilience would see them through. "Even if you don't stand with us, we will win, and you all will know later when we are standing in front of God," she concluded.

Netizens plead with Rosie to help her former bosses

Maria’s video quickly gained attention online, prompting many to flood the comment section with prayers and words of encouragement for her and her family.

People from across the globe expressed their concern and support, hoping for the safety of those affected by the conflict.

Among the comments were those directed toward Rossie, urging her to consider providing refuge to Mama Maria and her family, including their twins, in Kenya.

Some social media users reminded Rossie of the kindness that Maria had shown her during her time as a nanny in Lebanon and suggested that now might be the time for Rossie to return the favour by accommodating the family in a safer environment.

Nanny Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

Rosie explains why she cannot host her former bosses in Kenya

In response to the numerous comments calling for her help, Rossie explained the complexities of the situation.

She expressed that although she has seen the suggestions to take in her former employers, there are major challenges hindering such a move.

“I have seen these kinds of comments. It's more than one, a whole comment section suggesting I should tell my boss to come here, accommodate them because they did me good, and now it's my turn to do them good,” she said. “Let me tell you one thing. The airport is closed.”

Rossie continued by revealing that she had proposed the idea of bringing Mama Maria and her family to Kenya temporarily until the situation in Lebanon stabilised. However, due to the closure of the airport, it was impossible for the family to leave or enter Lebanon.

"Let me tell you one thing. The airport is closed. I proposed that offer to them and told them to come over at least until kuwe salama then they go back. But unfortunately kumefungwa. You cannot go or come out," she said.

While expressing her desire to help, Rossie acknowledged that there was little she could do at the moment beyond offering her prayers.

“The only thing I can do right now is pray for them and let God work it out for them... That's the only thing I can do. I'm just a human being, and I don’t have any magic solutions,” she said, emphasising her limitations in the face of the crisis.

A war-torn nation & a cry for hope

The situation in Lebanon has left many families like Maria’s struggling to find safety and solace in the face of violence and conflict.

The video shared by Mama Maria is just one example of the everyday realities that civilians endure as they grapple with the war.

