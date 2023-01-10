ADVERTISEMENT
Nation journalist Elias Makori in mourning

Amos Robi

Makori’s mother passed away at the Bosongo Hospital in Kisii County where she had been admitted.

Nation Media Group’s Managing Editor for Sports, Elias Makori is in mourning following the loss of his mother.

Makori, on his social media pages, announced the passing of his mother Mwalimu Lucy Kemunto Obanyi, saying she passed on after battling an undisclosed illness.

“This one is too painful... Rest in Peace Mum. You fought hard and we tried our best. But God's time cannot be faulted. Sleep well, Mwalimu Lucy Kemunto Obanyi. We love you so much,” he wrote.

The Nation journalist recalled the moments he had with his mother, noting painfully what he was going to miss as he paid gratitude for all she had done for him.

“I'm still struggling to accept the fact that we're not gonna chat and laugh again... But it's God's will. Thanks for everything,” he noted.

Makori also thanked people who held the family’s hand during the period his mother was ailing.

“We wish to thank the medical teams, the clergy, family members, relatives, friends and all of you who have been with us in thoughts and prayer during our mum’s medical journey. It is God’s will and we thank Him for our loving mum’s life,” he wrote.

The journalist described his mother as a great woman who faced the illness bravely despite the pain.

“She’s been through so much illness and pain over the last few years and always pulled through, and even cracked jokes about her ordeals,” he noted

Makori’s mother is expected to be laid to rest on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Nyakemincha village, Nyamira county.

