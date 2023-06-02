The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

Denis Mwangi

Ndovu Kuu expresses excitement for his new deal with Tusker

New Tusker brand ambassador Ndovu Kuu during his unveil
New Tusker brand ambassador Ndovu Kuu during his unveil

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), in collaboration with their flagship beer brand Tusker, has unveiled their latest partnership with local Kenyan rapper Ndovu Kuu.

Recommended articles

This collaboration aims to spearhead the brand's Self-Rule campaign, coinciding with Kenya's celebration of 60 years of internal self-rule.

Ndovu Kuu, known for his popular tracks such as "Tetanus" and "Ndovu ni Kuu," joins a group of esteemed A-list artists already working closely with the Tusker brand, including Wakadinali, Mutoriah, and Wangechi.

Tusker's Senior Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, expressed her enthusiasm regarding this partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ndovu Kuu signs up his contract as the new Tusker Brand Ambassador
Ndovu Kuu signs up his contract as the new Tusker Brand Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized the brand's commitment to supporting and promoting Kenyan artists who embody the values, character, and attitude that Tusker holds dear.

The brand's continuous focus on nurturing young talent within the industry remains a top priority.

"Our brand, Tusker, has always provided a platform for Kenyan artists to shine. Today's announcement further solidifies our dedication to this cause. As we celebrate 60 years of Independence, we recognize pioneering artists like Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Mutoriah, and Wangechi as tremendous success stories," she said.

Twesigye noted that the artists are paving the way for the next generation of musicians to showcase their talent and build a sustainable career in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that Tusker would continue to play an active role in providing opportunities for these budding musical talents to shine and stand tall.

"Ndovu Kuu truly embodies the spirit of our Nexters platform. His unique sound, fresh perspective on the Kenyan music industry, diverse talent, and ability to inspire upcoming artists make him an ideal representative of the Tusker brand," stated Twesigye.

Ndovu Kuu also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Tusker, a brand that values artistic expression and supports Kenyan musicians.

Ndovu Kuu after signing up as new Tusker brand Ambassador with him is Tusker brand manager Catherine Twesigye
Ndovu Kuu after signing up as new Tusker brand Ambassador with him is Tusker brand manager Catherine Twesigye Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged that the partnership would contribute to the growth of the industry by providing young musicians, producers, and sound engineers with the recognition they deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with a brand that appreciates artistry and actively supports Kenyan musicians. It is a perfect match, and I firmly believe that this partnership will propel the industry further, shining a spotlight on young talent and fostering its progress," commented Ndovu Kuu.

The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of TuskerFest, a month-long party circuit that captivated Kenyans with performances by popular rap trio Wakadinali.

Throughout April, these talented artists toured five cities, treating fans to spectacular musical experiences.

These recent collaborations signify Tusker's growing investment in Kenya's creative industry as they strive to promote authentic Kenyan engagements aligned with their Kenya Milele theme.

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

This theme encompasses everything that proudly represents Kenya. One notable asset in this endeavor is the Nexters platform, which has provided thousands of talented Kenyans with the opportunity to compete, learn, and showcase their skills on various stages nationwide, alongside the industry's best.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr