Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

This collaboration aims to spearhead the brand's Self-Rule campaign, coinciding with Kenya's celebration of 60 years of internal self-rule.

Ndovu Kuu, known for his popular tracks such as "Tetanus" and "Ndovu ni Kuu," joins a group of esteemed A-list artists already working closely with the Tusker brand, including Wakadinali, Mutoriah, and Wangechi.

Tusker's Senior Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, expressed her enthusiasm regarding this partnership.

She emphasized the brand's commitment to supporting and promoting Kenyan artists who embody the values, character, and attitude that Tusker holds dear.

The brand's continuous focus on nurturing young talent within the industry remains a top priority.

"Our brand, Tusker, has always provided a platform for Kenyan artists to shine. Today's announcement further solidifies our dedication to this cause. As we celebrate 60 years of Independence, we recognize pioneering artists like Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Mutoriah, and Wangechi as tremendous success stories," she said.

Twesigye noted that the artists are paving the way for the next generation of musicians to showcase their talent and build a sustainable career in the industry.

She added that Tusker would continue to play an active role in providing opportunities for these budding musical talents to shine and stand tall.

"Ndovu Kuu truly embodies the spirit of our Nexters platform. His unique sound, fresh perspective on the Kenyan music industry, diverse talent, and ability to inspire upcoming artists make him an ideal representative of the Tusker brand," stated Twesigye.

Ndovu Kuu also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Tusker, a brand that values artistic expression and supports Kenyan musicians.

He acknowledged that the partnership would contribute to the growth of the industry by providing young musicians, producers, and sound engineers with the recognition they deserve.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with a brand that appreciates artistry and actively supports Kenyan musicians. It is a perfect match, and I firmly believe that this partnership will propel the industry further, shining a spotlight on young talent and fostering its progress," commented Ndovu Kuu.

Successful Tusker Fest

The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of TuskerFest, a month-long party circuit that captivated Kenyans with performances by popular rap trio Wakadinali.

Throughout April, these talented artists toured five cities, treating fans to spectacular musical experiences.

These recent collaborations signify Tusker's growing investment in Kenya's creative industry as they strive to promote authentic Kenyan engagements aligned with their Kenya Milele theme.

