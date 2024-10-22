'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

Prince Jude, a well-known actor from the popular 'Neema' series, has reached out to his fans and the public, requesting help in finding his missing grandfather.
Prince Jude, a well-known actor from the popular 'Neema' series, has reached out to his fans and the public, requesting help in finding his missing family member.
Recommended articles
The actor, who plays the character Jayden in the show, has been praised for his remarkable talent on set, but this time, he is facing a personal crisis that has left him and his family devastated.
Prince Jude's grandfather goes missing after visit to shrine
Taking to Instagram on October 22, Prince Jude revealed that his grandfather, George Gathogo, went missing after visiting the Subukia Shrine on Saturday, October 5, 2024.
According to the actor, his grandfather was under the care of a neighbour from Dandora but has not been seen since that day.
In his post, Prince Jude provided details about his grandfather's last known appearance and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"George Gathogo was last seen in Subukia Shrine on Saturday, 5th October, 2024. He was wearing a blue trouser, green shirt, sweater, and a brown suit. He went to the shrine under the care of a neighbour from Dandora.
Desperate search for George Gathogo
Since his disappearance, the family has made tireless efforts to locate George Gathogo. They have been searching across different areas and visiting various offices, but so far, their efforts have yielded no results.
Prince Jude expressed his deep concern for his grandfather's well-being, revealing that George is diabetic and hypertensive, which adds to the urgency of the situation.
He also shared contact numbers for anyone who may have seen his grandfather or has information that could lead to his safe return.
"Since then, we haven’t been able to find him... He is diabetic and hypertensive. If anyone has any information, please contact Dominic on 0723752513 or Fredrick on 0720223952, or report to the nearest police station," Prince Jude added.
Prince Jude’s role on 'Neema' series
In 'Neema' series, Jayden is portrayed as a laid-back schoolboy who generally keeps to himself. However, his character becomes involved in the life of a lady by the name, Jojo and her family when they move to the neighbourhood.
Jayden is depicted as a caring and genuine friend, making him a relatable and well-loved character among viewers.
In addition to his role on Neema, Prince Jude also serves as a host on Shujaaz, a youth-centered show that has gained significant popularity.
Fans & colleagues offer support
Fans and colleagues of Prince Jude have rallied around him, offering their support during this difficult time. Others such as Mercy Mutua have shared the actor's post on their social media platforms in an effort to help locate his grandfather,