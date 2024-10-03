The sports category has moved to a new website.

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

Lynet Okumu

Beatrice Wambui, popularly know for her role as Naomi in the popular Citizen TV drama series 'Neema', has spoken for the first time since her departure from the show.

  • Beatrice Wambui, known for her role as Naomi in 'Neema', spoke for the first time since her departure from the show.
  • Beatrice's abrupt departure from the show left fans stunned, and they pleaded for her return
  • Beatrice revealed that leaving the show was not her choice.

Beatrice Wambui, popularly know for her role as Naomi in the popular Citizen TV drama series 'Neema', has spoken for the first time since her departure from the show.

Wambui took on the role of Naomi, the best friend of the lead character Neema. However, Naomi was no ordinary friend—her jealousy and scheming nature added an intriguing twist to the series, especially when she conspired to make Neema’s life miserable by arranging for her secretary to elope with Neema’s husband, Eddie.

Despite her stellar performance, Beatrice’s time on the show was cut short. Roughly four months after the series began, Jiffy Pictures, the production company behind 'Neema', unexpectedly announced that actress Dorea Chege would replace her.

The announcement left fans stunned, as they had grown attached to Beatrice's portrayal of Naomi and had not anticipated her abrupt exit.

What puzzled viewers even more was the lack of any explanation from either Jiffy Pictures or Beatrice herself as to why she was being replaced.

This silence led to a flurry of speculation, and some fans even tagged to Jiffy Pictures' bosses, Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan, pleading for Beatrice’s return to the show.

Since leaving the show, fans have been curious about what Beatrice has been up to. On September 2, she posted a photo on social media that sparked further speculation.

In the picture, Beatrice is dressed in a white gown and holding a bouquet of flowers, radiating a bright smile. Her caption read, “My soul speaks in flowers. They make me happier. They are sunshine, food, and medicine to the soul. I choose to B L O O M."

The post left many guessing whether the gown symbolised a wedding or if it was merely another acting role.

The comment section quickly filled with mixed reactions, with some fans congratulating her, while others remained puzzled, unsure about the context of the image. A significant number of followers also expressed their longing for her return to 'Neema'.

One particular comment from a fan seemed to resonate deeply with Beatrice. The fan expressed their inability to say congratulations because they felt abandoned by her sudden exit from the Neema series.

How could you leave us hanging on Citizen TV?” wrote a fan by the name big.mama_bobo, adding a series of heartbroken emojis.

Responding to the comment, Beatrice hinted that more details would be revealed soon. “Don’t worry… you’ll soon know the truth. Thanks. I also miss my job,” she replied, suggesting that she, too, was affected by her departure from the series and that an explanation might be on the way.

In a TikTok video on the same date, Beatrice revealed that leaving the show was not her choice.

'Not by choice. I just saw a replacement in the morning. #cruel," she replied to a fan's comment asking why she left the show.

While 'Neema' has brought Beatrice Wambui much attention, she is not a stranger to Kenyan screens. The talented actress has also been part of the 'Zari' series on Maisha Magic.

Fans are eagerly waiting to hear the full reason behind her exit from 'Neema', especially as it came at a high point in the storyline.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
