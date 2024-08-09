Meet the cast of 'Neema' series: Who they are and what they do off-screen

Produced by Jiffy Pictures, the series premiered on June 10, 2024, taking over the 7:30 PM weekday slot previously held by 'Becky'.

The show has quickly gained a strong following, and fans are curious about the talented cast that brings the characters to life.

Here’s a closer look at the main actors, their roles in the series, and what they do outside of acting.

Neema, Jojo and Mark of 'Neema' series Pulse Live Kenya

Neema (Selestine Nyagah)

Selestine Nyagah plays the main character, Neema, who is the wife of Eddie and mother to Jojo and Ian.

Neema is known for her kind-hearted nature, always choosing to let God handle her challenges rather than fighting back. She shares a close bond with her best friend, Naomi.

In real life, Selestine is a multi-talented individual. She is a journalist, a model, and a brand influencer, using her platform to inspire and connect with her audience.

Actor Selestine Nyagah 'Neema' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Eddie (Frankline Mwengu)

Frankline Mwengu portrays Eddie, the husband of Neema and father to Jojo and Ian. In the series he abandons his family and runs away with another.

Unlike his on-screen character, Frankline is a diverse and accomplished individual.

He is a brand ambassador, event MC, host, fitness enthusiast, and VIP security consultant. Frankline’s social media presence reflects his strong Christian faith, which he openly shares with his followers.

Frankline Mwengu 'Eddie' of 'Neema' series Pulse Live Kenya

Mark (Fidel Maithya)

Fidel Maithya plays Mark, a wealthy man who returns to town and develops strong bonds with Neema. Although he hasn't openly admitted his love for her, he is always there to protect and fight for her.

Outside the show, Fidel is a calm and composed person. He is an independent imaging and commercial producer, as well as a radio/TV presenter and sports analyst.

Fidel is passionate about basketball, which is one of his favourite pastimes. He's featured other productions such as 'Single Kiasi', 'Second Family', 'Crime and Justice', and 'Big Girl Small World'.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Naomi (Beatrice Wambui)

Beatrice Wambui takes on the role of Naomi, Neema’s best friend who secretly harbors jealousy towards her.

Naomi conspires to make Neema’s life miserable, even going as far as arranging for her secretary to run away with Neema’s husband, Eddie.

Beatrice is no stranger to the screen, having featured in other productions such as the 'Zari' series on Maisha Magic. Her portrayal of Naomi adds a layer of tension and drama to the series.

Beatrice Wambui 'Naomi' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Sharon (Brenda Anyango)

Brenda Anyango portrays Sharon, Neema and Mark’s neighbor who is deeply in love with Mark.

Sharon goes to great lengths to win Mark’s affection, creating tension in the storyline.

Brenda is a content creator and commercial model. She has appeared in other films, including 'Otis Janam'. Brenda has a deep love for art, which is evident in her creative endeavors.

Brenda Anyango 'Sharon' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Karen (Mercy Mutua)

Mercy Mutua takes on the role of Karen, Naomi’s secretary who runs away with Neema’s husband, Eddie.

Karen’s actions lead Eddie to forget about his family, but the question remains: how long will this last?

Outside of the series, Mercy is a devoted Christian. She is also a writer and a customer experience (CX) specialist, balancing her professional life with arts.

Mercy Mutua 'Karen' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Val (Amelia Nyiva)

Amelia Nyiva plays Val, Sharon’s daughter and a friend to Jojo. Val is a strong-willed character who often puts her mother in her place, disapproving of her behaviour.

She admires Jojo and stands up for what she believes is right.

In her off-screen life, Amelia is a versatile artist. She is involved in real estate, is a talented singer, and has a gift for the arts.

Amelia Nyiva 'Val' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Jayden (Prince Jude)

Prince Jude plays Jayden, a laid-back schoolboy who minds his own business but becomes involved in Jojo’s life when their family moves to the neighborhood.

He genuinely cares about Jojo and her family.

In real life, Prince Jude is a show host at Shujaaz, a businessperson, and the CEO of a company that sells phones and accessories.

Prince Jude 'Jayden' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Jojo (Anastasia Kirathe)

Anastasia Kirathe plays Jojo, the tough-headed daughter of Neema and Eddie.

Jojo struggles to come to terms with her father’s abandonment and often blames her mother for their family’s downfall.

In real life, Anastasia is a content creator, model, and brand influencer, using her talents to reach a broad audience.

Anastasia kirathe 'Jojo' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Ian (Hezron Nduati)

Hezron Nduati portrays Ian, Neema and Eddie’s disciplined and understanding son. Unlike his sister Jojo, Ian is more supportive of his mother.

Young Hezron is making a name for himself as a content creator, model, and brand influencer.

Hezron Nduati 'Ian' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Kate (Marion Kwamboka)

Marion Kwamboka portrays Kate, a young woman being housed by Mark after running away from home.

Pregnant with her boyfriend’s child, Kate struggles with the idea of staying in the same house as Neema and has her eyes on Mark, despite their significant age difference.

Mario Kwamboka 'Kate' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Isabella (Dinah Githinji)

Dinah Githinji plays Isabella, a neighbour of Neema and friend to Sharon.

Isabella’s loyalty shifts between Sharon and Neema, adding unpredictability to the storyline.

Dinah Githinji 'Isabella' of Neema series Pulse Live Kenya

Kolia John

Kolia John plays the best friend of Mark, who is also interested in Neema. This character adds another layer of complexity to the love triangle involving Neema.

In real life, Kolia is a film producer and a businessperson, working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

Babu J (Faiz Kamuzu)

Faiz Kamuzu plays Babu J, Neema’s father who lives with her and offers unwavering support for her decisions. He is kind and cares deeply for his daughter’s well-being.