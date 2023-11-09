The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Lynet Okumu

Netizens question Yvette Obura for buying a car that has a similar colour to Diana Bahati's Range Rover Vogue Autobiography

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura

In the midst of economic uncertainties and rising living costs in Kenya, Yvette Obura, Bahati's baby mama, has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

The mother of one recently treated herself to a brand-new car, showcasing her hard work and resilience in the face of challenging times.

Yvette Obura, who has maintained a low profile regarding her personal life, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 8, to share her latest achievement – a new Nissan Note that costs approximately Sh1.2 million.

Yvette Obura gifts herself new car
Yvette Obura gifts herself new car Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

In a light-hearted caption, she humorously remarked, "Pesa kidogo nishanunua kadudu," accompanied by a laughing emoji. The joy and sense of accomplishment were evident in her post.

Mr Seed, a close friend of Bahati, was quick to extend his congratulations to Yvette, playfully inquiring about the first song she played in her new machine.

"You played which song hapo ya kwanza... am proud of you ... congrats," Mr seed wrote.

Yvette Obura gifts herself new car
Yvette Obura gifts herself new car Pulse Live Kenya

The comment section overflowed with messages of celebration, acknowledging Yvette's hard work and determination.

While the majority of comments celebrated Yvette's success, some keen observers couldn't help but notice a noteworthy coincidence.

Yvette's choice of car color mirrors the one Bahati gifted to his wife, Diana Marua, just a few weeks prior.

On October 19, Bahati surprised Diana with a blue Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, the last gift of their 7-year anniversary.

Bahati gifts wife Diana Marua a Range Rover
Bahati gifts wife Diana Marua a Range Rover Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Yvette Obura quietly ended relationship with Kamba bae

This uncanny resemblance in color choices sparked speculation among onlookers. Some questioned whether Yvette's decision was intentional, suggesting clout chasing or perhaps a deliberate choice inspired by Bahati's recent gift to Diana.

A few even speculated that the car might have been an extra bonus received by Bahati during the purchase of Diana's Range Rover, prompting him to share the wealth with Yvette.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Here are some of the reactions on her post

mrseedofficial You played which song hapo ya kwanza... am proud of you ... congrats

sanderesandy Congratulations my love, you work so hard and you deserve it

nipha.001 Ladies who get there own, I celebrate your win congratulations

lsirengo Congrats!change colour kabla team Diana waanze ooh sijui umecopy gift number 7bla bla bla.

rosemaryirungu Hiyo ndio zawadi Bahati aliongezewa after kununua range

alexa.19812 why blue and why now??? Huyu Ana clout chase

Yvette has not answerd any of the comments .

Despite the diverse reactions and speculations in the comment section, Yvette has chosen to remain silent.

Lynet Okumu
