Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

In the midst of economic uncertainties and rising living costs in Kenya, Yvette Obura, Bahati's baby mama, has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.
The mother of one recently treated herself to a brand-new car, showcasing her hard work and resilience in the face of challenging times.
Yvette Obura gifts herself new car
Yvette Obura, who has maintained a low profile regarding her personal life, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 8, to share her latest achievement – a new Nissan Note that costs approximately Sh1.2 million.
In a light-hearted caption, she humorously remarked, "Pesa kidogo nishanunua kadudu," accompanied by a laughing emoji. The joy and sense of accomplishment were evident in her post.
Yvette receives warm congratulations from Mr. Seed and fans
Mr Seed, a close friend of Bahati, was quick to extend his congratulations to Yvette, playfully inquiring about the first song she played in her new machine.
"You played which song hapo ya kwanza... am proud of you ... congrats," Mr seed wrote.
The comment section overflowed with messages of celebration, acknowledging Yvette's hard work and determination.
Coincidences? Yvette Obura's colour choices and Bahati's gift to Diana Marua
While the majority of comments celebrated Yvette's success, some keen observers couldn't help but notice a noteworthy coincidence.
Yvette's choice of car color mirrors the one Bahati gifted to his wife, Diana Marua, just a few weeks prior.
On October 19, Bahati surprised Diana with a blue Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, the last gift of their 7-year anniversary.
This uncanny resemblance in color choices sparked speculation among onlookers. Some questioned whether Yvette's decision was intentional, suggesting clout chasing or perhaps a deliberate choice inspired by Bahati's recent gift to Diana.
A few even speculated that the car might have been an extra bonus received by Bahati during the purchase of Diana's Range Rover, prompting him to share the wealth with Yvette.
Here are some of the reactions on her post
mrseedofficial You played which song hapo ya kwanza... am proud of you ... congrats
sanderesandy Congratulations my love, you work so hard and you deserve it
nipha.001 Ladies who get there own, I celebrate your win congratulations
lsirengo Congrats!change colour kabla team Diana waanze ooh sijui umecopy gift number 7bla bla bla.
rosemaryirungu Hiyo ndio zawadi Bahati aliongezewa after kununua range
alexa.19812 why blue and why now??? Huyu Ana clout chase
Yvette has not answerd any of the comments .
Despite the diverse reactions and speculations in the comment section, Yvette has chosen to remain silent.
