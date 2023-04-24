Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Yvette explained that she has found a way to navigate through everything, although she admitted that it has not been easy to ignore what has been going on.

The mother of one clarified that the content she posts online belongs to her and that the social media accounts are also hers.

She further added that she does not force anyone to follow her on her social media platforms.

“I’m not replying to be rude, I’m replying to make a statement that this is my social media page and this is my life and if you don’t like me, don’t follow me at all," Yvette said.

Yvette mentioned that people often behave rudely without any apparent reason, and sometimes they develop hatred towards others without any solid justification.

She went on to say that some people have had the audacity to make comments about her, but many of these opinions are incorrect because they are simply repeating what they have heard from others.

“People can be rude for no reason. They hate people for no reason. The only thing about you is what blogs say. People have the authority to say anything about me and even think whatever they want, and if your opinion is triggered by what you heard, you might be wrong,” she said.

Yvette has been targeted by some online trolls who have commented on her past relationship with her ex, Bahati. Some of these trolls have accused her of being a bitter ex-girlfriend.

Is Yvette a bitter ex-lover of Bahati?

Yvette has a child with her ex-boyfriend Bahati, but when asked during an interview with Nairobi News whether she was a bitter ex-girlfriend, she declined to comment.

In February 2021, Yvette revealed that she had broken up with Bahati after they fell out of love following the birth of their daughter, Mueni.

Yvette and Diana Marua, Bahati's wife, have recently made headlines amidst speculation that there might be some tension between them as mothers.