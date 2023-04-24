The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Fabian Simiyu

Yvette says she is a victim of online trolls and this is how she deals with online bullies

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura

Bahati's baby mama, Yvette Obura, recently spoke to Nairobi News about how she deals with online trolls every time she posts on her social media accounts.

Recommended articles

Yvette explained that she has found a way to navigate through everything, although she admitted that it has not been easy to ignore what has been going on.

The mother of one clarified that the content she posts online belongs to her and that the social media accounts are also hers.

She further added that she does not force anyone to follow her on her social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

READ: They're already calling you ugly- Bahati’s baby Mama cries out in emotional letter to daughter

“I’m not replying to be rude, I’m replying to make a statement that this is my social media page and this is my life and if you don’t like me, don’t follow me at all," Yvette said.

Yvette mentioned that people often behave rudely without any apparent reason, and sometimes they develop hatred towards others without any solid justification.

She went on to say that some people have had the audacity to make comments about her, but many of these opinions are incorrect because they are simply repeating what they have heard from others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People can be rude for no reason. They hate people for no reason. The only thing about you is what blogs say. People have the authority to say anything about me and even think whatever they want, and if your opinion is triggered by what you heard, you might be wrong,” she said.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

Yvette has been targeted by some online trolls who have commented on her past relationship with her ex, Bahati. Some of these trolls have accused her of being a bitter ex-girlfriend.

Yvette has a child with her ex-boyfriend Bahati, but when asked during an interview with Nairobi News whether she was a bitter ex-girlfriend, she declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2021, Yvette revealed that she had broken up with Bahati after they fell out of love following the birth of their daughter, Mueni.

Bahati and his daughters Mueni and Heaven
Bahati and his daughters Mueni and Heaven Pulse Live Kenya

Yvette and Diana Marua, Bahati's wife, have recently made headlines amidst speculation that there might be some tension between them as mothers.

However, both women have come forward and denied these allegations, stating that everything is fine between them but that they have just been busy with other things.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview