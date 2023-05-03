Why Yvette Obura quietly ended relationship with Kamba bae Trevor Nzomo

Speaking to Nairobi News on Tuesday, Yvette explained that the relationship ended because she received a lot of messages and allegations about Trevor after their relationship became public.

The mother of one clarified that she had not intended to make her relationship public, but it accidentally became public after she appeared with Trevor in a radio interview.

The unwanted attention she received from fans and online trolls broke up their relationship.

“I was embarrassed about this person. I have never announced any of my relationships on social media, and even this one, it came on social media by default. It was bad for my emotional state,” Yvette said.

According to Yvette, part of what led to their break up were the social media DMs that she got.

“I’m not a celebrity, but the fact that my life is out there, whoever is associated with me, they also become public," she said.

Additionally, Yvette felt that Trevor was selfish and was getting carried away by the attention he was receiving from her.

After the split, Trevor revealed that Yvette chose to walk away and that he has recovered from the pain. He acknowledged that he had cried but was done with the pain.

"(Niliwachwa nikaachika. Munichekelee kabisa. Mimi nililia nikamaliza. ( I was dumped and i came to terms with it. You can make fun of my pain all you want, but I have cried and I am done),"Trevor wrote.

Yvette, on the other hand, has learned her lesson and has vowed never to publicize her relationships in the future. She does not want anyone she loves to feel attacked for no reason and wants to keep her private life private.

“In my next life, I will never publicize who I am dating. I will never want my loved one to feel attacked for no reason,” she said.

She also urged people to be careful about the image they portray online, especially if they are associated with a public figure.

“If people know they are associated with me, they should also be careful about their image because a small mistake will automatically affect me,” she said.

