Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Yvette shared a video on her TikTok page in which she proudly showcased a bungalow. The video featured Bahati's hit song, 'Wanani,' as its background music.

Yvette was seen wearing green trousers that accentuated her curves, a black sleeveless top, and sneakers. She laughed and walked around the empty house, giving viewers a glimpse of the home.

Her caption for the TikTok video was simple "Happy weight, working,"

Yvette responds after fan asked her to give Bahati 2nd child

A section of her fans complimented her curves and natural beauty, and praised her for having a good heart.

However, what caught the most attention was a comment from a fan identified as Waithera Salim.

The fan suggested that Yvette should give Bahati a second child, leading to a sharp response from Yvette herself.

"Si upatie Baha second born, (why don't you give Bahati a second child)?" the TikTok user casually commented.

She boldly told the fan to take that responsibility since they seemed to have a clear opinion on the matter.

"Wewe mpatie juu unajua kupeana. (You give him since you know how to give)," Yvette said.

Yvette Obura - Don't measure my life

Another fan insinuated that Yvette's choice of Bahati's song was a deliberate attempt to send a message or provoke Diana Marua, Bahati's current partner. Yvette swiftly addressed this speculation, asking,

"Would you have commented the same way if I used a different song or a different artist? Usinipimie maisha bana, mnatafuta vitu kwenye hakuna.(Don't measure my life; you are looking for things where there are none),"

Yvette emphasised that her song choice was not intended to convey any hidden messages or stir up controversy.

Yvette Obura & Bahati relationship

Yvette Obura and Bahati share a history together, which resulted in the birth of their child, Mueni Bahati.

The two have transitioned into co-parenting for the sake of their child. Yvette has repeatedly emphasised that her interactions with the artist are solely related to their co-parenting responsibilities.

