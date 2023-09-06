The sports category has moved to a new website.

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Lynet Okumu

Yvette Obura firmly responds to a fan who asked about the possibility of her having a second child with Bahati

Businesswoman and social media influencer Yvette Obura has bashed one of her fans for questioning her about having a second child with singer Bahati.

Yvette shared a video on her TikTok page in which she proudly showcased a bungalow. The video featured Bahati's hit song, 'Wanani,' as its background music.

Yvette was seen wearing green trousers that accentuated her curves, a black sleeveless top, and sneakers. She laughed and walked around the empty house, giving viewers a glimpse of the home.

Her caption for the TikTok video was simple "Happy weight, working,"

READ: Why Yvette Obura quietly ended relationship with Kamba bae

A section of her fans complimented her curves and natural beauty, and praised her for having a good heart.

However, what caught the most attention was a comment from a fan identified as Waithera Salim.

The fan suggested that Yvette should give Bahati a second child, leading to a sharp response from Yvette herself.

"Si upatie Baha second born, (why don't you give Bahati a second child)?" the TikTok user casually commented.

READ: Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on

She boldly told the fan to take that responsibility since they seemed to have a clear opinion on the matter.

"Wewe mpatie juu unajua kupeana. (You give him since you know how to give)," Yvette said.

Another fan insinuated that Yvette's choice of Bahati's song was a deliberate attempt to send a message or provoke Diana Marua, Bahati's current partner. Yvette swiftly addressed this speculation, asking,

"Would you have commented the same way if I used a different song or a different artist? Usinipimie maisha bana, mnatafuta vitu kwenye hakuna.(Don't measure my life; you are looking for things where there are none),"

READ: Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Yvette emphasised that her song choice was not intended to convey any hidden messages or stir up controversy.

Yvette Obura and Bahati share a history together, which resulted in the birth of their child, Mueni Bahati.

The two have transitioned into co-parenting for the sake of their child. Yvette has repeatedly emphasised that her interactions with the artist are solely related to their co-parenting responsibilities.

She made it clear that she has moved forward in her life but will continue to be connected to Bahati due to their shared parental responsibilities.

Lynet Okumu
