Yvette Obura shows off cute fit figure after 60-day weight loss journey

Through her Instagram page, Yvette posted two photos of herself - one taken on February 9 and the other on April 1.

The difference was striking, with her new figure showcasing a snatched waist and toned body.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In her post, she attributed her success to intermittent fasting, an eating plan that cycles between fasting and eating regularly.

"February 9th 2023, VS April 1st 2023. Ok, bye intermittent fasting," Yvette captioned her photo.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvette's post quickly garnered a lot of attention. Fans were amazed by her quick transformation; some even asked for more information on her steps.

Some pointed out that 2 months was such a short period of time to lose all that body weight.

To prove her doubters wrong, Yvette shared her weight statistics between February 9 and February 17, showing the drastic changes that had occurred in just the first week of February.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Instagram stories further proved her progress, showcasing the hard work and dedication she put into her weight loss journey.

"Re-posting this for some of you all. Two months difference. Going hard in April," She added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Intermittent fasting is a well-known weight loss method that has been gaining popularity recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is an eating plan that cycles between periods of fasting and eating on a regular schedule.

There are various methods of intermittent fasting, including alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, and daily time-restricted feeding.

Pulse Live Kenya