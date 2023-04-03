The sports category has moved to a new website.

Yvette Obura shows off cute fit figure after 60-day weight loss journey

Lynet Okumu

Yvette Obura stuns fans with her transformation as she reveals her slim and fit body

Yvette Obura, Bahati's baby mama, recently surprised her fans and followers by revealing her amazing transformation after a 60-day weight loss journey.

Through her Instagram page, Yvette posted two photos of herself - one taken on February 9 and the other on April 1.

The difference was striking, with her new figure showcasing a snatched waist and toned body.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya
In her post, she attributed her success to intermittent fasting, an eating plan that cycles between fasting and eating regularly.

"February 9th 2023, VS April 1st 2023. Ok, bye intermittent fasting," Yvette captioned her photo.

Yvette Obura's body before and after two-month weight loss journey
Yvette Obura's body before and after two-month weight loss journey Pulse Live Kenya

Yvette's post quickly garnered a lot of attention. Fans were amazed by her quick transformation; some even asked for more information on her steps.

Some pointed out that 2 months was such a short period of time to lose all that body weight.

To prove her doubters wrong, Yvette shared her weight statistics between February 9 and February 17, showing the drastic changes that had occurred in just the first week of February.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

Her Instagram stories further proved her progress, showcasing the hard work and dedication she put into her weight loss journey.

"Re-posting this for some of you all. Two months difference. Going hard in April," She added.

Yvette Obura's weight transformation journey
Yvette Obura's weight transformation journey Pulse Live Kenya

Intermittent fasting is a well-known weight loss method that has been gaining popularity recently.

It is an eating plan that cycles between periods of fasting and eating on a regular schedule.

There are various methods of intermittent fasting, including alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, and daily time-restricted feeding.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

The concept behind intermittent fasting is that restricting the amount of food you eat or fasting for a certain period can reduce your caloric intake, leading to weight loss.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

